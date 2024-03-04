NYU Skirball Presents North American Premiere Of OASIS DE LA IMPUNIDAD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chile's Teatro La Re-sentida returns to NYU Skirball, March 8 & 9 (NO PERFORMANCE ON MARCH 8) , with Oasis of Impunity.

Darkly comic in some places, poetic or balletic in others, Oasis of Impunity raises issues related not only to Chilean society but to all global democracies now questioning their history.

In late 2019, Chile was convulsed by social unrest as over 1.2 million people took to the streets in mass demonstrations and riots against rising inequality. The government declared a state of emergency and deployed the army to restore law and order. In the first weeks of unrest, over 26 people were killed, 2,500 injured and nearly 28,000 detained, including hundreds of women and children, according to a report issued by the National Institute for Human Rights. Since then, there have been numerous reports of security forces torturing and raping protesters.

To develop Oasis, the Company held a series of theater labs and workshops in Chile. Two hundred people participated, including many survivors of the state-sponsored repression and brutality. This resulting production is an investigation into the origins and mechanisms of such violence.

La Re-sentida (The Resentful), under the artistic leadership of Marco Layera, is an internationally renowned collective of Chilian artists who view theater as a critical instrument with major political responsibility. Their work embodies the pulses, visions, and ideas of their generation and assumes as their duty the desecration of taboos, along with reflection generated through provocation. They have performed in more than 17 countries.

Performed in Spanish with supertitles. Oasis de la Impunidad will play March 8 & 9 at 7:30 pm. Tickets begin at $50 and can be purchased online, by visiting the box office in person, Tuesday – Saturday from 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm, or by calling 212.998.4941. NYU Skirball is located at 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square, New York, New York 10012. www.nyuskirball.org.