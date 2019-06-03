NYC Tap Festival Returns July 6-12

Tap dance workshops, performances and special events herald the return of the American Tap Dance Foundation's Tap City, the NYC Tap Festival, the week long tap dance festival celebrating its 19th year in tap's hometown, New York City. The 2019 festival week, Saturday, July 6 through Friday July 12, will feature Tap Treasures, a walking tour of the Broadway Theater District and Radio City Music Hall; Tap Ellington, a tribute to the jazz legend and his contribution to the art of tap dance; Rhythm in Motion, a boundary breaking take on tap by NYC's finest tappers & choreographers; the ATDF Tap Dance Awards and a Tap City cruise around Manhattan with a live band and tap jam performances. *Full lineup below.

TAP CITY, The New York City Tap Festival celebrates the American Tap Dance Foundation's ongoing commitment to establish and legitimize tap dance as a vital component of American dance through creation, presentation, education and preservation. ATDF is in a unique position as both a promoter of the new and preserver of the living history of tap dance.

In July, the American Tap Dance Foundation will celebrate 33 years since its founding by tap master Charles Honi Coles, his prot g e Brenda Bufalino, and the Foundation's current artistic and executive director, Tony Waag.

*The 2019 TAP CITY LINEUP:

Sunday, July 7 - Tap Treasures Tours - Orientation and presentation 9:30am-10:30am at Broadway Dance Center, 322 West 45th Street. VIDEO

Tap Treasures Tour Part 1 (11am-1pm), a walking tour of the Broadway Theater District featuring SEVEN historic Broadway theaters, which hosted major productions during the tap dance renaissance, marking pivotal moments in tap dance history. Locations include the St. James Theatre, the Broadhurst Theatre, the Minskoff Theater, the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, Sony Hall (formerly known as the Diamond Horseshoe), the Ambassador Theatre and the August Wilson Theatre.

Tap Treasures Tour Part 2 (2pm-5pm) Radio City Music Hall - A tour of the famous venue, in groups of 25, starting approximately 15 minutes apart.

Sunday, July 7 - TAP ELLINGTON (5:30pm-7pm) - Birdland, 315 West 44th Street.

Tap City guest artists will join together in a musical celebration of Duke Ellington's life, music and unique legacy of introducing, promoting and presenting tap dancers to audiences all over the world. Master of ceremonies Tony Waag and the Duke Ellington Center's Big Band will join together in honor of this legendary icon of American Jazz with tap dance performances by emerging raw talent, contemporary soloists and leading tap masters. Dancers include Lisa Latouche, Max Pollak, Felipe Galganni, and Tony Waag.

To purchase tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tap-ellington-featuring-the-duke-ellington-center-big-band-tickets-60936533813 TICKETS: $30-40.





