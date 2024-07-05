NYC Mayor Eric Adams Announces Plans to Improve Public Safety in Midtown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NYC is getting cleaned up! New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. will launch the launch of the Midtown Community Improvement Coalition, a new interagency quality of life improvement hub that brings together law enforcement, elected officials, and community and business leaders to address public safety and quality of life issues in Midtown Manhattan. Modeled off the successful 125th Street Business Improvement District (BID) Interagency Hub, the Midtown Community Improvement Coalition includes more than 20 city agencies, service providers, and other government and community partners.

The coalition will work to address a range of public safety issues, including retail theft, substance use, the mental health crisis, beautification, illegal scaffolding, unlicensed cannabis shops, and more. The coalition will deploy teams to conduct regular walkthroughs to observe issues in real time and speak with local community members and businesses on the ground. They will also identify specific individuals in the area who may need connections to services, such as housing or medical care, and make referrals to the appropriate city agency or service provider.

“With the launch of the Midtown Community Improvement Coalition we are doubling down on our commitment to improving quality of life, protecting public safety, and beautifying these historic and beloved neighborhoods for working-class New Yorkers,” said Mayor Adams. “Government working hand in hand with the community is crucial to creating a vibrant, cleaner, and more livable city where all New Yorkers can thrive, and that’s why the community’s input is so important to our success. Thank you to all of our partners for working so collaboratively to make our city better.”

“Midtown Manhattan is essential to the economic well-being of our city — and the entire region. It’s among the busiest commercial districts in the entire world, home to thousands of permanent residents, iconic tourist attractions, restaurants, retailers, and critical transportation hubs that are the gateways to our city,” said Manhattan District Attorney Bragg. “This new coalition, which combines the resources and expertise of a variety of agencies and providers, will enhance public safety and quality of life for everyone in the area. We have already proven the success of these inter-agency collaborations through the 125th Street Hub, and I know we will be just as successful in Midtown. I want to thank Mayor Adams and his administration, the NYPD, the Garment District Alliance, and Times Square Alliance for their commitment to realizing this collaborative effort.”

The coalition is the result of an ongoing partnership between the Adams administration and community partners dating back to 2023 focused on addressing community of life and public safety concerns within the geographic areas of 34th Street to 45th Street, between 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue, as well as 34th Street to 37th Street on 8th Avenue. It is co-chaired by Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance; Barbara Blair, president of the Garment District Alliance; and Brian Weber, president of the Midtown South Precinct Community Council. In 2023, Mayor Adams launched the ‘Community Link’ initiative spearheaded by First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright. Community Link brings together various city departments and agencies to work together with the community and business leaders to address complex and often chronic community complaints that require a multi-agency response.

Since its inception, Community Link has already convened five community improvement coalitions throughout the five boroughs. Over the last 18 months, these coalitions have responded to over 800 complaints and conducted over 600 operations to address quality of life concerns raised by the communities they serve.