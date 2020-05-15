NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Shares Update on Bringing the Arts Back - 'We're Going to Work Together to Find Solutions'

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio provided updates on COVID-19 today in a conference at City Hall. He spoke about precautions going into the summer, working on opening up the artistic sector of the city and more.

It was recently announced that the Broadway Shutdown has been extended to September 6. Broadway performances were suspended on March 12, 2020. At that time, 31 productions were running, including 8 new shows in previews. Additionally, 8 productions were in rehearsals preparing to open in the spring.

Today, De Blasio said, "I met with our Arts, Culture and Tourism Advisory Council. These are folks who do such amazing work, who have such a big impact on the life of the city, who give us so much of what we identify as being great in our city, [and] also employ a huge number of New Yorkers, so we want them to come back for every reason. And it's going to take real work and real time. This is a sector of our city, of our economy that we're going to have to be inherently careful and slow with. Some pieces of what make up this sector can come back faster, others slower, but we're going to work together to find solutions."

About the Broadway shutdown extension, The Broadway League previously shared:

"While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre - behind the curtain and in front of it - before shows can return. The Broadway League's membership is working in cooperation with the theatrical unions, government officials, and health experts to determine the safest ways to restart our industry," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Throughout this challenging time, we have been in close communication with Governor Cuomo's office and are grateful for his support and leadership as we work together to bring back this vital part of New York City's economy - and spirit."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You