NYC Gay Men's Chorus BEGINNINGS Concert Will Have Preview Performance in the Bronx This Month

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus has announced that it will be performing a preview performance of its concert, Beginnings - NYCGMC's first concert since 2019 - at Hostos Community College, 500 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY.

The preview performance will take place on April 24 at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $20, general admission, and can be purchased HERE. A number of complimentary tickets will also be available to Bronx based community groups and can be requested by emailing info@nycgmc.org.

New York City Gay Men's Chorus is a world-renowned New York City performing arts institution and a pioneering voice for the LGBTQ+ community. As our country struggles with rising homophobia and transphobia across many social, educational, and legal systems, bringing this dress rehearsal to the Bronx is an effort toward unity with the entirety of our New York City communities in one harmonious voice against discrimination and hate.

Having missed the opportunity to perform a 40th Anniversary concert, the Chorus is overjoyed to once again take the stage and share music and dance with a live audience. Performing inspiring and uplifting music from Marc Anthony, Beyoncé, Tracy Chapman, Barry Manilow, Stephen Sondheim, and more, the Chorus will celebrate its return and reflect upon the past two years through song, dance, community, and fun.

"It is deeply significant that the New York City Gay Men's Chorus first in-person performance since 2019 will be in the Bronx. At a time when LGBTQ rights are under attack, the chorus is fighting homophobia and all forms of hate by boldly asserting-through music-the joy, diversity, strength, and pride of the LGBTQ community. In our quest to change hearts and minds, we want to share messages that speak truth to power through song," said Troy Blackwell, Chair for the NYCGMC.

The show will be performed by a chorus of around 200 members (including 74 new members) and will be conducted by Artistic Director Jared Brayton Bollenbacher, accompanied by Aaron Dai and performed by the New York City Gay Men's Chorus. In the NYCGMC tradition of queer performance joy, Beginnings will also include drag queens, original video content, mash-ups, flashlight choreography, acting and singing in the aisles, and a special performance by TONEWALL, the super-charismatic queer a cappella group of the Chorus.