NYC Comedy Shows Announced In Support Of The NAACP Legal Defense Fund

U Streat is teaming up with a number of New York brands to raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund through two new comedy shows - Cooking with Comedy every Thursday at 8PM, and The Zoom Zoom Comedy Show every Friday at 11PM.

Cooking with Comedy (6/18)

U Streat is partnering with Roberta's Pizza and URBN Playground for dinner and a show! Roberta's has put together a number of comedy show special offers with DIY pizza, pasta, and wine kits. We have booked the best comics from Comedy Central, Netflix and the likes, and have partnered with the, dare we say, best pizza place in Brooklyn!?

Pizza will be delivered to your home, and the show will take place on Zoom! Every Thursday at 8PM. To bring people together through laughter while supporting out of work comics and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Lineup:

Katie Boyle (SF Sketchfest)

Seaton Smith (The Lockdown Comedy Special)

Franqi French (Standup NBC)

Devon Walker (Comedy Central)

The Zoom Zoom Comedy Room

Sponsored by Spleef (6/19)

Spleef, a lifestyle company who provides infused events around New York City, and U Streat Comedy have teamed up to produce the first ever smoke-friendly virtual comedy show, with a raffle to raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. and to bring people together through laughter, and to support a wonderful cause, because Black Lives Matter.

On Zoom, every Friday at 11PM

Lineup:

Andrew Casertano (The Stand)

Alex Hooper (America's Got Talent)

Devon Walker (Comedy Central)

Benjy Himmelfarb (Limestone Comedy Festival)

