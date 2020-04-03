NYBG Announces Rescheduling Of 2020 KASUMA: COSMIC NATURE Exhibition To 2021

The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) has rescheduled KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature. The exhibition originally planned for May 9-November 1, 2020, will now take place in spring through fall 2021. This presentation of work by internationally celebrated Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama will maintain the artist's intent-revealing Kusama's lifelong fascination with the natural world and examining how she integrates concepts of the cosmos, infinity, and eternity into her multifaceted practice. NYBG remains the exclusive venue for KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature, with multiple installations across the Botanical Garden's 250 acres and in and around the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory. Displays in the LuEsther T. Mertz Library Building will include work from throughout Kusama's prolific career. Complementing the artworks, NYBG horticulturists will create spectacular indoor and outdoor displays through the seasons. In the Conservatory, floral presentations will bring Kusama's two-dimensional works on view to life through a seasonal progression of plantings and flowers. The exhibition will be accompanied by a vibrant roster of public programs for all ages.

Yayoi Kusama graciously shared this message in support of plans to reschedule KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature:

The passion that I and those at The New York Botanical Garden have poured into this exhibition is still burning. Everyone, I hope you will wait. We aspire for endless love permeated with everyone's hearts of human love, a wish for peace in the world, our dreams, and wonders of hope-it is our wish that this exhibition can offer these as its greatest gift. I hope you all can wait.

With all my heart, Yayoi Kusama

The New York Botanical Garden, Bronx, New York

KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature will run in spring through fall 2021. Exact dates to be announced.

NYBG is temporarily closed and all in-person events, on-site programs and classes, and exhibitions have been suspended. The necessary action complies with public health guidelines issued by federal, state, and local governments and the CDC to support stringent efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. In the wake of the global pandemic, Kusama and NYBG have agreed to reschedule the exhibition for next year.

For further information on KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature, visit nybg.org/kusama.

Image: Yayoi Kusama, 2020





