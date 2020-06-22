NY Philharmonic Presents Concerts in the Parks @ Home
Today the New York Philharmonic launched Concerts in the Parks @ Home, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer, four days celebrating the free annual summer series, culminating in a broadcast on Thursday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Facebook and YouTube.
Audiences across the country and around the world are invited to recreate what has been a New York City tradition since 1965 - laying down a blanket and enjoying food, drink, and classical music on a summer night - in their homes, or outdoors from a safe distance.
From June 22 to 25 at nyphil.org/parksathome, the New York Philharmonic will share:
Videos of Philharmonic musicians performing outdoors as part of the We Are NY Phil @ Home series
A New York Philharmonic Archives exhibit in partnership with Google Arts & Culture
A photo slideshow covering the Concerts in the Parks' 50+ year history
Zoom backgrounds from the Central Park Conservancy and Brooklyn's Prospect Park Alliance
The culminating broadcast (June 25 at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Facebook and YouTube) featuring past performances with tenors Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli, violinist Joshua Bell, and newly recorded performances from home, including one conducted by Music Director Jaap van Zweden
Since the New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks began in 1965, more than 14 million people across New York City have gathered with friends, family, and neighbors to enjoy classical music under the stars.
