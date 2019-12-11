NOTRE DAME DE PARIS Musical Will Play David H. Koch Theater in Fall 2020

The smash hit spectacular, Notre Dame de Paris will make its New York Premiere next September, after receiving international acclaim in 23 countries worldwide, having been translated into 9 different languages and selling over 13 million tickets. Based upon the world famous 1831 novel Notre-Dame de Paris by Victor Hugo, the show will feature an international ensemble of singers, dancers and acrobats to tell the tale of the hunchbacked cathedral bell-ringer, Quasimodo, and his unwavering devotion to the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda.

The production will perform seven performances only at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center from September 9 - 13, 2020.

The original French production in New York City will be performed with English supertitles and a live orchestra. The production comes to New York directly after a six week engagement in Canada and follows a celebrated run at the London Coliseum in January, 2019.

Ahead of the New York City premiere, producer Nicolas Talar says: "It gives me great excitement to bring this classic tale to the New York stage. Almost two centuries after the novel captured imaginations, we have now been fortunate enough to share this extraordinary story to audiences worldwide for two decades and I am tremendously excited to bring this show to New York for the existing American fans and hopefully new ones."

Victor Hugo's famous novel The Hunchback of Notre-Dame has been in adapted into ballets, operas, television shows, films, animated cartoons and even a comic strip. Richard Cocciante and Luc Plamondon took great inspiration from Hugo's classic novel and began writing the show in 1993, five years later it finally had its premiere in Paris.

Notre Dame de Paris originally debuted at the Palais des Congrès in Paris in 1998. Following its opening, the production was commended in the Guinness Book of World Records 2000 for its record success for a musical during its first year. Among its many accolades during the first year it sold 3 million albums and over 1 million tickets.

The music is composed by Richard Cocciante, with lyrics by Luc Plamondon. The show is directed by Gilles Maheu and choreographed by Martino Müller.

Victor Marie Hugo (1802-1885) was a French poet, novelist, and dramatist of the Romantic movement and is considered one of the greatest French writers. Hugo's best-known works are the novels Les Misérables, 1862, and Notre-Dame de Paris, 1831, both of which have had several adaptations for stage and screen.

The 30-member cast will be announced at a later date.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, September 9th at 7:30PM

Thursday, September 10th at 7:30PM

Friday, September 11th at 8:00PM

Saturday, September 12th at 2:00PM & 8:00PM

Sunday, September 13th at 2:00PM & 6:00PM

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets can be purchased in person at the David H. Koch Theater box office, via the David H. Koch Theater website at www.davidhkochtheater.com or by phone at 212-496-0600.





