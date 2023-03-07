NO HOPE Productions Announces THE YEAR AFTER: A Song Cycle Album Release

NO HOPE Productions announces the album release of The Year After: A Song Cycle, will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning Friday, March 24, 2023.

The Year After received a one-night only presentation at The Green Room 42 in 2018.

The Year After follows a contingent of New Yorkers as they confront the realities of seeking love, losing love and enduring relationships in a time of personal and political chaos. For more information and to listen to the album, visit nohopeproductions.com. The cast includes Brittneyann Accetta (The Office! A Musical Parody), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Michael Lee Brown (Dear Evan Hansen), Max Crumm (Disaster!), Dayna Dantzler (Waitress), Deon'te Goodman (Hamilton), Nathan Lee Graham, (Hadestown, National Tour), Jason Moody (Hair, National Tour) and singer/songwriter Shanna Sharp. Trailer available at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLjI6xo7gJk

"In the weeks and year after the election, there was a rupture, a seismic shift in our political landscape. Nazis were unabashedly showing their faces. The unthinkable happened every day and became complete normalcy. And yet we also found love, fell out of love, had babies. Amidst the chaos we persisted and tried to let everything go. That's what we were trying to capture, all of those things and how people were processing, including us," said writers Tim Aumiller and Scott Schneider.

THE YEAR AFTER

A song cycle by Tim Aumiller and Scott Schneider

Musicians

Drums and Percussion - Murph Aucamp

Saxophone - Zach Herchen

Violin - Katherine Kyu Hyeon Lim

Piano - Scott Schneider

Acoustic and Electric Guitar - Jacob Shipley

Cello - Wick Simmons

Creative & Production

Executive Producer / Mixing - Robert Maril

Casting - John Ort

Recording Engineer - Matthew Sullivan / Power Station at BerkleeNYC

Drums and Percussion Recording Engineer - Mark Frankel / Nearfield Studio

Mastering - Alan Douches / West West Side Music

Strings Orchestrations - George Tsz-Kwan Lam

Vocalists

Brittneyann Accetta

Krystina Alabado

Michael Lee Brown

Max Crumm

Dayna Dantzler

Deon'te Goodman

Nathan Lee Graham

Elisabeth Halliday-Quan

Robert Maril

Jason Moody

Shanna Sharp



