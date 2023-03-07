NO HOPE Productions Announces THE YEAR AFTER: A Song Cycle Album Release
The Year After received a one-night only presentation at The Green Room 42 in 2018.
NO HOPE Productions announces the album release of The Year After: A Song Cycle, will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning Friday, March 24, 2023.
The Year After follows a contingent of New Yorkers as they confront the realities of seeking love, losing love and enduring relationships in a time of personal and political chaos. For more information and to listen to the album, visit nohopeproductions.com. The cast includes Brittneyann Accetta (The Office! A Musical Parody), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Michael Lee Brown (Dear Evan Hansen), Max Crumm (Disaster!), Dayna Dantzler (Waitress), Deon'te Goodman (Hamilton), Nathan Lee Graham, (Hadestown, National Tour), Jason Moody (Hair, National Tour) and singer/songwriter Shanna Sharp. Trailer available at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLjI6xo7gJk
"In the weeks and year after the election, there was a rupture, a seismic shift in our political landscape. Nazis were unabashedly showing their faces. The unthinkable happened every day and became complete normalcy. And yet we also found love, fell out of love, had babies. Amidst the chaos we persisted and tried to let everything go. That's what we were trying to capture, all of those things and how people were processing, including us," said writers Tim Aumiller and Scott Schneider.
THE YEAR AFTER
A song cycle by Tim Aumiller and Scott Schneider
Musicians
Drums and Percussion - Murph Aucamp
Saxophone - Zach Herchen
Violin - Katherine Kyu Hyeon Lim
Piano - Scott Schneider
Acoustic and Electric Guitar - Jacob Shipley
Cello - Wick Simmons
Creative & Production
Executive Producer / Mixing - Robert Maril
Casting - John Ort
Recording Engineer - Matthew Sullivan / Power Station at BerkleeNYC
Drums and Percussion Recording Engineer - Mark Frankel / Nearfield Studio
Mastering - Alan Douches / West West Side Music
Strings Orchestrations - George Tsz-Kwan Lam
Vocalists
Brittneyann Accetta
Krystina Alabado
Michael Lee Brown
Max Crumm
Dayna Dantzler
Deon'te Goodman
Nathan Lee Graham
Elisabeth Halliday-Quan
Robert Maril
Jason Moody
Shanna Sharp