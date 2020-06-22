NGL Collective Announces Hispanicize #UnidosTogether Virtual Summit

NGL Collective has announced the launch of Hispanicize #UnidosTogether Virtual Summit, the largest virtual gathering of Latinx influencers, content creators, entrepreneurs and media and entertainment innovators grounded by NGL's #UnidosTogether initiative aimed at being a force for good in the Latinx community.

Led by NGL's iconic Hispanicize platform, the FREE half-day virtual summit will take place on Wednesday, July 1st and represents a massive opportunity for brands to meaningfully connect with the Latinx audience during COVID recovery, and participate in the important conversation surrounding Black and Brown communities.

Hispanicize #UnidosTogether Virtual Summit will feature influencers, tastemakers, content creators, celebrities, executives and entrepreneurs and will proudly spotlight Latinx frontline heroes and small business owners alike. Roundtables, Keynotes and Break-Out sessions will cover topics spanning Activism, TV & Film, Media & Marketing, Music, Social Influencers and more wrapped in the positive energy with which Hispanicize is synonymous. Popular TV and Radio personalities Jessica Flores (@YoJessicaFlores) and Enrique Sapene (@EnriqueSapene), will bring their original styles and passion for Hispanicize and #UnidosTogether as co-hosts.

Confirmed Speakers Include: Fat Joe (Rapper/Actor), John Leguizamo (Actor, Activist & NGL Partner), Residente (Rapper & Advocate For Human Rights), Luis Guzman (Actor, Activist), Dolores Huerta (Legendary Civil Rights Activist, American Labor Leader), Dascha Polanco (Actor, In The Upcoming 'In The Heights'), Diane Guerrero (Actor, Orange Is The New Black), Tatiana Hazel (Singer, Songwriter & Producer), Julissa Bermudez (TV Personality & Host), Gloria Calderon Kellett (Showrunner, One Day At A Time), Luis Guzman (Actor & Activist), Beatriz Acevedo (Entrepreneur, Cultural Strategist & Social Advocate), Yvette Pena (VP, Multicultural Leadership, AARP), Esperanza Teasdale (VP & General Manager, PepsiCo Beverages North America), Margie Bravo (Multicultural Shopper & Marketing Strategist, Nestle), Maria Teresa Kumar (Founder & President, Voto Latino), Monica Style Muse (Fashion & Beauty Blogger), Yarel Ramos (TV Personality & Host), Andrea Chediak (TV Journalist & Mom Influencer), Sandy Bodeau (Siramara) (TV Personality & Mom Influencer), Elisamar Rosado (Fashion & Mom Blogger), Jesus Revulcaba (Owner & Creative Director, Paper Tacos), Marcela Arrieta (Founder, Majestic Bliss Soaps), Paola Ramos (Journalist), Kim Guerra (Brown Badass Bonita - Activist & Author), Ana Flores (Founder & CEO, We All Grow Latina Network), RaqC (TV & Radio Personality / Entrepreneur, Luis Miranda Jr. (Founding Partner, MirRam Group), DJ Vinnie Mack (DJ), Mario Selman (Social Influencer), Xime Ponch (Social Influencer), Rico Swann & Daniel Manhattan (Founders, Lemonade Stand NY), Rosaura Quinteros (Dr. P. Phillips Hospital - LatinXLNCE Honoree), Dr. Ramon Tallaj & Dr. Yomaris Peña (Somos Community Care - Latin XLNCE Honorees) and others to be announced. Confirmed Sponsors Include: PepsiCo, Google, Nielsen and others to be announced. Event Highlights Include: LatinXLNCE Awards (Honoring Latinx COVID-19 frontline heroes), Latinx Small Business Spotlights (Inspiring stories of Latinx entrepreneurs pivoting their businesses during the pandemic), Mercadito Virtual by Molcajete Dominguero (Featuring 30+ Latinx small businesses virtually pitching their products and services) and a Special Musical Performance (Featuring Indie-pop break-out artist, Tatiana Hazel).

Co-founded by actor John Leguizamo, NGL Collective is a pioneer of new media and entertainment that connects advertisers and New Generation Latinx (NGLs) across platforms in-language, in-culture, and in-context. NGL acquired Hispanicize last year, and will be presenting the iconic event for FREE and in a virtual format for the first time on Wednesday, July 1st starting at 9am PST / 12pm EST.

For more information visit www.Hispanicize.com which will be updated regularly with the full agenda, speaker line-up, sponsors and other exciting announcements.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You