NALAC's Leadership Institute Moves Online For 2020

This year will mark the 20th edition of the NALAC Leadership Institute. The program brings a cohort of Latinx arts and cultural practitioners together for the common purpose of leadership and professional development. As we reflect on twenty years of leadership development, we have witnessed the collective power, ingenuity and relationships that arise from the intentional sharing of space.

COVID-19 has shifted the ways in which we work, communicate and gather. While it will not be possible to gather in person in San Antonio this year as originally planned, we are driven by the creative spirit innate to our communities to think of a new way forward.

Spaces like the NLI - spaces of inquiry, shared learning and inventiveness around leadership - remain critical to the continued development of artists, cultural workers and arts professionals in our communities. We are excited to announce that an adapted version of the NALAC Leadership Institute will take place virtually between July 13 - 18, 2020.

To ensure that the online learning environment allows for mutual knowledge exchange between peers, we intend to have a cohort of 10 - 15 fellows in this adaptive year. There will be an opportunity for the NLI Class of 2020 to come together at the NALAC Leadership Summit slated to take place in 2021 in Chicago.

Latinx artists and cultural workers working in all creative disciplines are invited to apply for the NALAC Leadership Institute. To learn more, read the revised guidelines and submit an application by Thursday, May 28, 2020. Notifications to all applicants will be sent out in early June.

There will be no tuition costs to participate in this year's leadership institute. Participants will need internet access and a computer with video capabilities.

Sessions will be led by the institute's longstanding faculty including Rosalba Rolón (Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater), Dr. Maribel Alvarez (University of Arizona/Southwest Folklife Alliance), and Abel López (GALA Theatre). We hope you'll consider joining us this summer and connecting with the community of over 380 artists and cultural workers who have graduated from the program and represent communities across the United States and Puerto Rico.

Apply by Thursday, May 28

