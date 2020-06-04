NAACP Encourages Moment of Silence Today to Honor George Floyd

NAACP is asking that everyone joins in for a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds today, June 4, at 3:45pm ET.

If you can, you are encouraged to stop everything you are doing at that time, and take those moments to honor the life of George Floyd.

The team here at BroadwayWorld will be observing the moment of silence, and halting all site activity during that time.

Tomorrow at 3:45 PM ET, join us in observing a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. If you can, stop everything, and take those moments to honor the life of George Floyd.#WeAreDoneDying pic.twitter.com/xU1xsIcb1U - NAACP (@NAACP) June 4, 2020

