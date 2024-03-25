Musical Theatre Factory to Honor John-Michael Lyles & More 10th Anniversary Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musical Theatre Factory will present The Factory Function: A Party for the Decade," celebrating its 10th anniversary milestone. The event will honor the illustrious contributionsof John-Michael Lyles, Natasha Sinha, + Aaron Glick and will take place at THC NYC: The House of Cannabis on May 20th, 2024, at 7:30pm.

"I couldn't imagine three more appropriate honorees for our ten-year celebration, Aaron Glick, who served as our first board chair and brought MTF into the commercial arena, Natasha Sinha, who cemented the Factory's focus on Musical Theatre dramaturgy, and John-Michael Lyles, a founding Factory artist who lives and breathes our multi-hyphenate approach to collaborative storytelling. Together they represent the best of what Musical Theatre Factory has to offer within our industry." said Shakina Nayfack, Founding Artistic Director of MTF.

Experience a gala redefined, as we honor Aaron Glick, Natasha Sinha, and John-Michael Lyles for their significant contributions to our mission and vision. These esteemed individuals have played pivotal roles in advancing our commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and community. This evening will transcend expectations and launch us into a new era of musical theatre. The Factory Function isn't just an event; it's a movement, a celebration, and a collective journey towards the future of theatrical innovation. As the organization celebrates its evolution over the past ten years and looks forward to the next, attendees can expect immersive performances, live music, and special tributes honoring the vibrant community that has shaped MTF's legacy.

"As we commemorate a decade of artistic innovation, we are acutely aware of the challenges we face in society today. Artists play a pivotal role in shaping our collective consciousness by fearlessly reflecting the world back to us, stirring reflection, and inspiring action. Musical Theatre Factory's journey exemplifies our unwavering belief that artistic development in these unprecedented times shapes the narratives that define our lives" says Brisa Areli Muñoz, Artistic Director of Musical Theatre Factory.

Since its inception, Musical Theatre Factory has been at the forefront of the development of groundbreaking new works, the cultivation of emerging talent, and the creation of a supportive and nurturing environment for artists to thrive. From Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize & Tony Award Winning A Strange Loop, Nikko Benson + Benjamin Halstead's Nikola Telsa Drops the Beat, Nia Witherspoon's Chronicle X + Priestess of Twerk, we are proud to serve artists on the edge of innovation.

"The Factory Function: A Party for the Decade" is not only a celebration of Musical Theatre Factory's past achievements but also a bold declaration of its commitment to shaping the future of musical storytelling. With its emphasis on innovation, collaboration, and community, the event promises to be a night to remember.

For more information about The Factory Function and to purchase tickets, please visit mtf.nyc/thefactoryfunction. Don't miss out on this unforgettable celebration - get your tickets while they last!

John-Michael is a New York based, Texas raised, multi-hyphenate creative! As an Obie-winning actor, he recently achieved his Broadway debut in the Pulitzer and Tony-winning musical, A Strange Loop! At NYC's Barrow Street, he performed in the Pulitzer Prize winning play, The Flick, and played Tobias in the critically acclaimed Sweeney Todd. The NY Times lauded his "hauntingly simple performance" in the NY City Center Encores production of 1776. He's also been seen Off-Broadway in This Ain't No Disco, Big River, Brooklynite & Jasper In Deadland. His film debut was alongside Alec Baldwin in "Blind," and he's guest starred in "The Other Two," "Chicago PD" & "NCIS: New Orleans." Regionally, he played Dickon in CTG's The Secret Garden, originated the role of Toby in Bliss at the 5th Avenue, co-starred in Second City's production of The Art of Falling and was deemed a "fleet and winning phenom on stage" in the Guthrie's Choir Boy. As a Vivace Award winning composer/lyricist/librettist, he's been commissioned by 5th Avenue Theater's Raise Your Voice program, and he's currently co-writing a new musical, Shoot for the Moon, with prestigious support from Rhinebeck Writer's Retreat, MTF Makers Cohort 2 and Dramatist Guild Fellows Class of '21. He also wrote additional music for Second Stage's We're Gonna Die! www.john-michaellyles.com // @johnmichael_lyles

About Natasha Sinha:

Natasha Sinha (she/her) is a producer and dramaturg, focusing on new plays and new musical work. Natasha is Associate Artistic Director of Playwrights Horizons. Recently, as Director of Artistic Programs at Signature Theatre, she spearheaded new artistic programs for Signature (including a new holistic residency for early-career playwrights), and she was artistic line producer for select plays and musicals (including Dave Malloy's OCTET, FIRES IN THE MIRROR by Anna Deavere Smith, and Lauren Yee's CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND). She is the recipient of the 2019 LPTW Lucille Lortel Award. Until 2018, Natasha was Associate Director of LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater which exclusively produces premieres (including DISGRACED by Ayad Akhtar, Rude Mechs' STOP HITTING YOURSELF, Dave Malloy's PRELUDES, WAR by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, BULL IN A CHINA SHOP by Bryna Turner, GHOST LIGHT by Third Rail Projects, Martyna Majok's queens, and Antoinette Nwandu's PASS OVER). She kicked off the LCT3 Spotlight Series with SHABASH!, hosted by Danny Pudi and Parvesh Cheena. Natasha was previously the Associate Producer at Barrington Stage Company. As a freelance dramaturg, she has worked on new plays and new musicals by Dave Harris, Michael R. Jackson, Grace McLean, Shakina Nayfack, Danny Pudi, Heather Raffo, Sam Salmond, and Kit Yan & Melissa Li. Natasha is a co-founder of Beehive Dramaturgy Studio, which works with individual generative artists as well as organizations such as Page 73, Musical Theatre Factory, Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program, and Astoria Performing Arts Center. She is on the Advisory Boards of SPACE on Ryder Farm, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, and Musical Theatre Factory (where she co-moderates MTF's POC Roundtable, exclusively for musical artists of color, and advises on various programs, including MTF MAKERS). She has served as a judge on many award committees, taught classes, written articles, led panels, and created events to center a range of exciting new voices from historically oppressed communities. In her free time, Natasha is one of three coordinators of Amplifying Activists Together.

About Aaron Glick:

Aaron Glick is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer. Broadway, Touring and West End Credits include: A Wrinkle in Time (Upcoming), Sweeney Todd (Tony Nomination), Kimberly Akimbo (Tony Award), What the Constitution Means to Me (Tony Nomination), & Juliet (West End only), The Boys in the Band (Tony Award), Fully Committed, Gypsy (Olivier Award), and The Old Man and the Old Moon. Aaron is also a producer with David Stone and has worked on such shows as: Three Days of Rain, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Wicked, Next to Normal, If/Then, War Paint, and the Tony-Winning Topdog/Underdog. Aaron is a Full Member of the Broadway League, a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College, and the recipient of Hal Prince's T Fellowship.