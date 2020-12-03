Musical Mentors Collaborative Partners with TodayTix, Supporting Gala With Sutton Foster, Jonathan Groff and More

Musical Mentors Collaborative has announced today its partnership with TodayTix. This partnership will support MMC's upcoming holiday gala by powering ticket sales to the virtual event, an exclusive experience with performances by artists such as Sutton Foster and Deaf rapper Matt Maxey, stories from artists including Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Spring Awakening), Jeanine Tesori (Tony Award-winning composer of Fun Home, Thoroughly Modern Millie), Yannick Nezet-Seguin (Music Director, The Metropolitan Opera), and more. Pre-show panels include access to a conversation with Lisa Kron, Jeanine Tesori, Emanuel Ax, and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with TodayTix on powering ticket sales for our Holiday Gala in support of the 1:1 Music Fund," said Zack Susel, Co-Founder and Executive Director of MMC. "Through this fund we will be able to provide 10,000 more private lessons in the coming years."

"TodayTix Group is thrilled to support Musical Mentors Collaborative as an official ticketing partner," said Brian Fenty, CEO of TTG. "Expanding access to the arts is at the core of our company's mission, and we're honored to join forces with a team committed to breaking down barriers for the next generation of artists. As we all grapple with a difficult time for the arts industry, it's inspiring to see the organization and its generous supporters come together to educate, entertain, and look to a brighter and more equitable future."

TodayTix provides customers with a simple, easy, and fast-tracked process for buying tickets and capitalizes on the ever-growing appetite for on-demand ticket sales, unlocking a new generation of audiences. The TodayTix app is available for download free of charge for iOS and Android devices via the Apple Store and Google Play.

The Musical Mentors Collaborative: Holiday Gala will take place on December 19th, 2020 and tickets can be purchased on www.TodayTix.com

