Music, Puppetry And Erupting Science: JUST KIDDING Announced At Symphony Space In February

The Just Kidding family performing arts series offers a cheery midwinter mix of exciting kid-centric shows every Saturday in February. The lineup includes side-splitting science experimentation, physical comedy, a fresh take on a classic puppet fairy tale, a multimedia rock show, and a Grammy-winning jazzy family band.

Saturday, February 1st at 11 am

David Darwin: One-Man Sideshow



https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/just-kidding-david-darwin

The theater will erupt with raucous whip-cracking, plate spinning, lassoing, unicycling, impossible contortions, and more. David Darwin juggles, dances, spins, contorts and sings in amazing acts that earned him an appearance on NBC TV's America's Got Talent. Darwin invites audiences to step inside a world of his own creation -- a place where the chains of technology can be broken by the spectacle of inspired live performance. He has evolved past sideshow into a new age of vaudeville -- the one man guaranteed to astound audiences of all ages.

Saturday, February 8th at 11 am and 2 pm

Doktor Kaboom: Look Out! Science is Coming!

https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/just-kidding-doctor-kaboom

Nothing says science like KABOOM! Doktor Kaboom is an over-the-top German physicist with an unbridled and contagious passion for science. Sporting chrome goggles, orange lab coat, motorcycle boots, and wicked cool hair, Doktor Kaboom travels the world, thrilling adults and children alike with a high-energy comedic style. This captivating, hilarious, and fun series of increasingly spectacular demonstrations of the physical sciences includes an homage to Mister Wizard, a tabletop catapult, illusions of the mind, and erupting chemical reactions. David Epley, a Seattle-based actor-comedian who used to be a firefighter, tours the nation thrilling and inspiring young audiences as Doktor Kaboom.

Saturday, February 15th at 11 am and 2 pm

Stevens Puppets: Goldilocks and the Three Bears



https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/just-kidding-goldilocks

This classic tale is brought to life in a fresh new setting told with hand-carved wooden marionettes. In an enchanted Alaskan forest, a family of bears encounter a golden-haired trespasser, who learns from them about respect, kindness, humility, and forgiveness. Hand-painted scenery presents the misty fjords and totems of Southeast Alaska in glorious color and authenticity. Stevens Puppets has been bringing fairy tales to life on the stage since its founding in 1933 by the Peabody-Award-winning Martin Stevens, who was a founder of the Puppeteers of America. With his wife, Margi, Stevens created groundbreaking touring marionette shows. Since the 1990s, Dan and Zan Raynor have presented the multiple award-winning Stevens Puppets productions around the globe.

Saturday, February 22nd at 11 am

The Gustafer Yellowgold Show



https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/justin-kidding-gustafer-yellowgold

A Symphony Space favorite, Morgan Taylor and his full band return with his Grammy-nominated music and gorgeous full-screen animation in this all-ages multimedia extravaganza centered around a character who "comes from the Sun." Described by The New York Times as "Dr.Seuss Meets 'Yellow Submarine," Gustafer Yellowgold is a friendly creature who is living out an explorer's life in a slightly psychedelic version of the Minnesota woods. Gustafer's friends include a dapper Pterodactyl, an eel that is fixated with socks, and countless others who join him on his daily adventures. Since his creation by Morgan Taylor in 2005, Gustafer Yellowgold has become an international phenomenon and a new audio book series from Audible. Entertainment Weekly praised the show for "...the most infectious original songs. It's like tapping into some pleasure center in the brain-for both adults and kids ... it's absurdly appealing."

Saturday, February 29th at 11 am

Lucy Kalantari and the Jazz Cats



https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/just-kidding-lucy-kalantari-and-the-jazz-cats-1

Lucy Kalantari is a songwriter, composer and producer based in Brooklyn, making jazz age inspired music for families. Her band and music have been featured on Snug's House (formerly Sprout House), the musically-infused programming block on Universal Kids. Her songs are on steady rotation on SiriusXM Kids Place Live and other family radio programs around the country. Kalantari's latest album, All the Sounds, was the winner of the Best Children's Album in the 61st GRAMMY Awards.

Tickets are available now at symphonyspace.org/justkidding

General admission: $17 or $14 for members. Free admission for babies under 1 year of age. Tickets available online or at the Box Office: 212-864-5400





