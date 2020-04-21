Music Of The Americas Announces Virtual Programming

Music of the Americas announces upcoming programs



En Casa: Miguel Zenón- @miguelzenon

Puerto Rican saxophonist and composer (and MacArthur Fellow) Miguel Zenón sent a solo improvisation on the traditional Seis Villarán boricua as his En Casa submission. This is typically a vocal musical genre, in which the voice is accompanied by the Puerto Rican cuatro.

Tuesday, April 21

The Merdinian siblings, from Córdoba, Argentina, perform a virtual concert for their En Casa video with cellist, friend, and New Docta Festival co-director Yves Dharamraj.



Wednesday, April 22

Pedro Giraudo, Grammy-winning bassist, composer and bandleader plays several kinds of music, but he focuses his effort on the tango, to which he dedicates his Big Band. For his En Casa video, however, he chose to play the Prelude from Bach's D minor Cello Suite.



Thursday, April 23

Galician historical harpist, leading specialist, and dedicated scholar, Manuel Vilas reconstructed a harp used in the Cusco region in the seventeenth century, which he plays in the two baroque pieces for his En Casa submission.



This installation of Recuerdos features Bolivian artists from past performances at Americas Society. Among them are Momenta Quartet and Gian-Carla Tisera.



Franco Pinna, Argentinean percussionist based in New York, sent One Day at a Time as his En Casa submission, including the "arpa legüera," a percussion/string instrument that he created.



More digital content from Music of the Americas:

Watch "Las artes escénicas en América Latina frente a la crisis del coronavirus", a panel with administrators from cultural organizations across the Americas discussing their role and actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

