Monthly Art Bath Series Continues March-April With Dancers Claire Davison, Michael BcBride, Samuel Roberts, And More

Following a sold-out opening on February 26th, the producers of Art Bath today announced the second and third evenings of their new performance series on March 26th and April 23rd at 8:00 p.m. Art Bath's monthly immersive salons host some of New York City's most iconic artists and take place at Manhattan's Blue Building, a restored factory space on East 46th Street. Each program features three to five main acts, each of which appear in a different room of the extensive venue. A multidisciplinary and multi-sensory experience, Art Bath includes a cocktail hour and displays by visual artists and photographers. (A detailed schedule of events is below.)



The upcoming lineups include such celebrated artists as Grammy nominee, poet and illustrator Valerie June, bona-fine NYC icon/cabaret singer/ artist Joey Arias, baritone Will Liverman (Met Opera), dancer/choreographer Claire Davison (American Ballet Theater), actor/dancer/producers Michael McBride and Samuel Lee Roberts (both of whom were longtime members of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater),members of the Met Orchestra and Ballet, and celebrated portrait photographer Johnny Rozsa, who will shoot portraits of attendees on site. For those who often appear on grand stages and with large companies, Art Bath is an opportunity for individual contemporary artists to present creative works that deviate from their regular performance regimens. For example, Valerie June will present her drawings for the first time in New York and Claire Davison, a veteran of American Ballet Theater and a professional clown, will present a melange of movement, clowning, and film.



With an emphasis on building artistic community and fostering creative risk-taking, producers Liz Yilmaz, Mara Driscoll, and César Abreu, believe Art Bath serves as an antidote to the pandemic's months of social and creative isolation, as well as the commercialism of many present-day performing arts institutions. Yilmaz, Driscoll, and Abreu met while performing as professional dancers with the Metropolitan Opera, where they discovered that many of their colleagues in the NYC performing arts field were thirsty for a safe and fun platform to discover, collaborate, and submerge into a world of artistic exploration. Driscoll comments on the producing team's vision behind the project: "A lot has happened during the past two years. As artistic producers, we find ourselves wanting to reconnect and galvanize conversation and experimentation. Even before the pandemic locked us out of theaters and rehearsal studios, the scale and approach of many art institutions hindered our ability to connect with our audiences, take creative risks, and build community around art. Art Bath is our answer to this moment!"

Upcoming Art Bath Programs:

Saturday, March 26 at 8:00 p.m.

Featured artists:

Valerie June - Poet, illustrator, author

Johnny Rozsa - Renowned portrait photographer

Aureole Trio - Flute, viola, and harp trio featuring members of the Met Orchestra and distinguished soloists

Elisa Toro Franky - Classical ballet and folkloric dancer

Jason River - Dance photographer

Cara Seymour - Metropolitan Opera Ballet

Rodney Bush - Composer, songwriter, music producer

Michael McBride - Actor, dancer, creative producer (longtime former member of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater)

Samuel Lee Roberts - Actor, dancer, filmmaker (longtime former member of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater)

José Serrano - Champion salsa dancer



Saturday, April 23 at 8:00 p.m.

Featured artists:

Will Liverman - Grammy-nominated baritone

Claire Davison - American Ballet Theater dancer, filmmaker, and clown

Joey Arias - Cabaret singer/drag artist

Eliot Douglas - Pianist

Gaelle Hintzy-Marcel - Sculptor

Additional Artists - TBA



Ticket and Venue Information: Art Bath has a modified pay-what-you-can ticketing policy and prices begin at $25/person. 60 tickets are available for each performance. Tickets are available at https://artbathnyc.ticketspice.com/art-bath-nyc

