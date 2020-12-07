Mondays Dark 7th Anniversary - Live from Vegas Tonight!

Mondays Dark at The Space in Las Vegas was started by Rock of Ages' Mark Shunock and wife, Cheryl Daro. Over the years, The Space has welcomed a variety of Broadway performers, local artists and nationally-recognized talent from across the country. The goal is and always has been for entertainers to give back directly to the Las Vegas community.

Every two weeks, Mondays Darks donates $10,000 to a different charity. Over the years, the stage at The Space and Mondays Dark have seen amazing success raising over $1 million for charity.

Celebrate 7 Years of Mondays Dark on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. PST with amazing artists including: Travis Cloer, Tenors of Rock, Jordan Kai Burnett, Jassen Allen, Franky Perez & Frankie Sidoris, Michelle Johnson, Tianna Tuamoheloa, Skye Dee Miles and Mark Shunock himself.

Bid on over 100 incredible silent auction items and stream the show for free at home to help raise money to support the ongoing efforts of Mondays Dark.

