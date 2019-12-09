Molly Brenner's I'M COMING Comes to NYC

Molly Brenner is a NYC-based comedian. Her show, "I'm Coming", has toured internationally, most recently enjoying a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Ophira Eisenberg (NPR's Ask Me Another) will open the show with a standup set.

Comedian Molly Brenner brings her hit Edinburgh Fringe show "I'm Coming" home to Brooklyn. What's it like to reach age 28 without ever having an orgasm? "I'm Coming" chronicles Molly's long, harrowing...and strangely expensive journey to the Big O. It's an honest, sex-positive and unnervingly funny take on pleasure and the ever-elusive female orgasm.

"I'm Coming" has been performed for sold-out crowds since its premiere in 2018. The show has toured internationally, including at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Orlando Fringe Festival, 59E59 Theaters, and Upright Citizens Brigade Theater.

WHEN: Sunday, January 12, 2020 Doors at 7:30p, show at 8pm

WHERE: Union Hall, 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

HOW: $10 in advance, $12 day of show

Ticket links: https://www.unionhallny.com/e/molly-brenner-i-m-coming-79062713705/





