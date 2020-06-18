Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Harper Watters, and Councilman Antonio Brown Will Take Part in PROUD: BLACK & QUEER IN AMERICA
Multi-hyphenate performer and creator Dyllón Burnside will host the second installment in his virtual Pride conversation series with friends and influential community leaders today, Thursday, June 18th at 6:00pm ET on Instagram LIVE at @dyllonburnside.
The second installment in the series will feature conversations with MJ Rodriguez (Actor, Singer, Activist), Councilman Antonio Brown (Atlanta Councilman), Indya More (Actor and Activist), and Harper Watters (Soloist, Houston Ballet).
The inaugural conversation was held on June 11th and featured Billy Porter, Janet Mock, President of the Human Rights Campaign Alphonso David and Montgomery, Alabama Mayor Steven Reed.
Dyllón Burnside is bringing together friends and influential members of the LGBTQ+ and Black communities during Pride month to discuss how interconnected they are and seek ways to bridge the gap between the liberation movements. These conversations will focus on how pride will be celebrated differently this year as well as how to create more collaboration and synergy between the movements for queer lives and Black lives.
With large gatherings still prohibited due to the novel coronavirus, Pride celebrations this year will look different - festivals, parades and parties will be replaced by virtual gatherings and specials. This conversation series is intended to create a space for necessary conversation with the hope that it can bring an even larger community together in a digital capacity.
The diverse group of participants in the series include his "Pose" cast mates, members of the media, heads of organizations, influential public figures, individuals who appear on PBS's recent PRIDELAND special, hosted by Burnside, and more.
On television, Dyllón is best known for his portrayal of the beloved character of 'Ricky' in Ryan Murphy and FX's critically-acclaimed and ground-breaking series "Pose."
Most recently, Dyllón hosted PRIDELAND, a broadcast special which premiered on PBS on Friday, June 12. The series highlights authentic personal stories of individuals across the American South that are brought to life through Burnside's curious, exploratory lens. These inspiring stories highlight individuals who are doing courageous and vital work in their communities to fight for change and progress. As an LGBTQ+ advocate, he guides viewers into the South's various LGBTQ+ communities, connecting with people of different backgrounds, locations, experiences and points of view.
