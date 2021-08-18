Mishap Leaves UK Theatre with Frankfurters Instead of ROCKY HORROR 'Frank-n-Furter' Wigs

The Orchard Theatre in Dartford is set to reopen its doors later this month with a production of the classic rock musical, The Rocky Horror Show.

In an attempt to purchase souvenir "Frank n' Furter" wigs for audience members inspired by the musical's psychotic scientist, the company was met with a surprising 52 cans of hot dogs upon receiving the shipment.

Theatre worker Kay Hadley said, "I opened the box and I was completely confused. We checked to make sure no one in the venue had ordered them and we couldn't believe the mistake. We are still checking to see what happened."

According to behind the scenes video shared on social media, the wig supplier also ships party food items, accounting for the mishap.

After consulting social media for advice on how to handle their hot dog surplus, the theatre staff has decided to donate the shipment to local food banks.

Theatre director Lorna Stawson said, "Once we saw suggestions about donating to local food banks, we instantly recognized that there is still a need for donations to food banks families in the community are still struggling."

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, Richard O'Brien's legendary rock 'n' roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show returns to Dartford in 2021 after it's last visit in 2019 as part of a sell-out worldwide tour, having been seen by over 30 million theatregoers.



Actor, presenter and winner of Strictly Come Dancing Ore Oduba (Curtains / Grease) will star as Brad Majors.

