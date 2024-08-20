News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Mimi Garrard And Her Collaborators Present GLOBAL Four Works For Video

Featuring performances by Tim Bendernagel, Cynthia Koppe, Michael F. McBride, and Samuel Roberts.

By: Aug. 20, 2024
Mimi Garrard And Her Collaborators Present GLOBAL Four Works For Video Image
Mimi Garrard and her Collaborators will present GLOBAL Four Provocative Works for Video on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 2pm at The Rubin Museum of Art (150 W 17th St New York, NY 10011). By invitation only

Featuring:

DARK MOUNTAIN

dancers: Tim Bendernagel and Cynthia Koppe music: Alice Shields

ETRANGE GLOBAL

dancers: Michael F. McBride and Samuel Roberts music: Tom Hamilton

BREAKING OF THE SCREAM

dancers: Michael Francis McBride and Samuel Roberts music: Jose Halac

CAUSA SUI

dancers: Tim Bendernagel and Cynthia Koppe music: Joao Castro Pinto

About Mimi Garrard

Most recently Mimi Garrard has begun experimenting in new ways, creating dance for video using digital techniques to transform the dance material. Her work in this area is unique and is gaining increasing attention, being shown internationally on television, in museums and galleries and in international film festivals. She has won 1388 first place awards in international film festivals.





