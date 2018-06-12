Millie and Abigail Shapiro of MATILDA Come to The Green Room 42 This Month

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's newest intimate concert venue, will present THE SHAPIRO SISTERS, starring Milly Shapiro and Abigail Shapiro, on Friday, June 15 at 9:30 PM. In a surprise addition, the evening will now feature a special cast reunion from the hit Broadway production of Matilda. Sophia Genussa, Oona Laurence, and Bailey Ryon - who shared the tile role with Milly - will join the show as featured musical guests.

Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Milly Shapiro (A24's Hereditary, Broadway's Matilda) and Abigail Shapiro (How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Liberty: A Monumental New Musical) team up again in "The Shapiro Sisters: The Journey Continues," following their smashingly successful cabaret series at 54 Below, along with the release of their album, Shapiro Sisters: Live Out Loud. The sisters sing their way through the struggles and triumphs of being teenagers trying to make it on Broadway and the big screen. With showtune hits from A Little Princess to Spring Awakening to Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand favorites, Milly and Abigail deliver a show that packs a punch.



Milly Shapiro is a Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee for her role as Matilda in the original Broadway production of Matilda The Musical. She appears in the feature role of Charlie in A24's film Hereditary, which made its world premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Milly played Sally in the Off-Broadway run of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown at the York Theatre. Abigail Shapiro most recently starred in the off-Broadway production of Liberty: A Monumental New Musical and previously starred in Madison Square Garden's How The Grinch Stole Christmas as Cindy Lou Who. They have released a CD and an EP. For more information, please visit www.ShapiroSisters.com.

THE SHAPIRO SISTERS will perform at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Friday, June 15 at 9:30 PM. The cover changes is $25-35 with $60 premium tickets (which include preferred seating). There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its one-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music and events. The 140-seat space lets audiences experience shows up close and personal. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and wine with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.

