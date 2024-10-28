Miller Theatre's Early Music Series Continues With THE TALLIS SCHOLARS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts continues its 2024-25 Early Music series with The Tallis Scholars In dulci jubilo.

The esteemed ensemble returns for its annual Christmas celebration on Thursday, December 5, 7:30PM at Church of St. Mary the Virgin (145 W. 46th Street). Tickets starting at $45; Students with valid ID starting at $10

The esteemed Tallis Scholars return for their annual appearance with a program celebrating the Christmas season through exploration of Gregorian chant.

The gorgeous program explores the history of this sacred tradition through three different styles: the conventional chant, the interpretation by the 12th-century abbess Hildegard of Bingen, and Arvo Pärt's reimagining of it.

Program:

Solo monody (14th century)

Hildegard von Bingen

Hildegard von Bingen

Hildegard von Bingen

Hernando Franco

Orlande de Lassus

Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina

Arvo Pärt

Arvo Pärt

Robert Lucas Pearsall

Hieronymous Praetorius

Tomás Luis de Victoria

In dulci jubilo v.1

Plainchant: In Principio Omnes

Plainchant: O ignis spiritus

Plainchant: O ecclesia oculi tui

Salve regina

Nunc dimittis "Il Magnanimo Pietro"

Salve regina

Magnificat (1989)

Da pacem Domine (2004)

In dulci jubilo (1836)

In dulci jubilo vv. 2 and 4

Salve regina (a 8) Artists:

The Tallis Scholars

Peter Phillips, director