News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Miller Theatre's Early Music Series Continues With THE TALLIS SCHOLARS

The esteemed ensemble returns for its annual Christmas celebration on Thursday, December 5, 7:30PM at Church of St. Mary the Virgin (145 W. 46th Street).

By: Oct. 28, 2024
Miller Theatre's Early Music Series Continues With THE TALLIS SCHOLARS Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts continues its 2024-25 Early Music series with The Tallis Scholars In dulci jubilo.

LATEST NEWS

Patti LuPone to Discuss AGATHA ALL ALONG on THE VIEW This Friday
Video: TikTok Dancer Kim Hale Continues to Pursue Broadway Dreams
Mike Birbiglia Brings New Standup Show THE GOOD LIFE at NYC's Beacon Theatre
Video: Aaron Tveit Stars in New Trailer for MGM+ Series EARTH ABIDES

The esteemed ensemble returns for its annual Christmas celebration on Thursday, December 5, 7:30PM at Church of St. Mary the Virgin (145 W. 46th Street). Tickets starting at $45; Students with valid ID starting at $10

The esteemed Tallis Scholars return for their annual appearance with a program celebrating the Christmas season through exploration of Gregorian chant.

The gorgeous program explores the history of this sacred tradition through three different styles: the conventional chant, the interpretation by the 12th-century abbess Hildegard of Bingen, and Arvo Pärt's reimagining of it.

Program:

Solo monody (14th century)
Hildegard von Bingen
Hildegard von Bingen
Hildegard von Bingen
Hernando Franco
Orlande de Lassus
Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
Arvo Pärt
Arvo Pärt
Robert Lucas Pearsall
Hieronymous Praetorius
Tomás Luis de Victoria
In dulci jubilo v.1
Plainchant: In Principio Omnes
Plainchant: O ignis spiritus
Plainchant: O ecclesia oculi tui
Salve regina
Nunc dimittis "Il Magnanimo Pietro"
Salve regina
Magnificat (1989)
Da pacem Domine (2004)
In dulci jubilo (1836)
In dulci jubilo vv. 2 and 4
Salve regina (a 8) Artists:
The Tallis Scholars
Peter Phillips, director





Next on Stage Season 5



Videos