Miller Theatre's Early Music Series Continues With THE MARIAN CONSORT In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts continues its 2024-25 Early Music series with The Marian Consort, Music from Renaissance Scotland.

The award-winning ensemble makes its series debut with a program showcasing some of Scotland's few surviving 16th-century manuscripts on Saturday, November 16, 7:30PM at Church of St. Mary the Virgin (145 W. 46th Street). Tickets starting at $30; Students with valid ID starting at $10.

In their Miller debut, the award-winning voices of The Marian Consort present a program of sumptuous Renaissance polyphony from some of Scotland's few surviving 16th-century manuscripts. Works from the ‘Dunkeld' Partbooks provide a glimpse of the musical riches performed in this period, including the beautiful anonymous Missa Felix namque (For you are happy). In addition, selections from the ‘Wode' Partbooks showcase pieces by local musicians responding to the changing musical styles and requirements of post-Reformation Scotland.

Program:

Anonymous

David Peebles

Anonymous

Pierre Certon

Robert Johnson

Anonymous

Anonymous

Josquin des Prez

Anonymous

Claudin de Sermisy

David Peebles

Anonymous

Johannes Lupi

Plainchant: Felix namque

Missa Felix namque, Kyrie

Quam multi Domine

Missa Felix namque, Gloria

Pater noster/Ave Maria

Deus misereatur nostri

Missa Felix namque, Credo

Descendi in hortum meum

Benedicta es caelorum Regina

Missa Felix namque, Sanctus & Benedictus

O Maria stans sub cruce

Si quis diligit me

Missa Felix namque, Agnus Dei

Salve celeberrima virgo Artists:

The Marian Consort

Rory McCleery, director

The Marian Consort

marianconsort.co.uk

The Marian Consort is a vocal ensemble that presents bold and thrilling performances for audiences across the U.K., Europe, North America, and Asia. Led by founder and director Rory McCleery, the group performs music from the twelfth century to the present day, with a focus on bringing to light and championing marginalized and lesser-known composers such as Vicente Lusitano, Raffaella Aleotti, and Jean Maillard. Creating new music is vital to The Marian Consort; the ensemble has premiered over 30 works to date, and in recent years has commissioned Dani Howard, Cheryl Frances-Hoad, Laurence Osborn, and Electra Perivolaris.

The Marian Consort is a pioneer of projects that move beyond the confines of the traditional concert, most notably Breaking the Rules, a staged concert-drama based on the life and crimes of Carlo Gesualdo called "daring and vivid" by The Guardian, and Lusitano Remixed, a surround sound installation made with Roderick Williams. The ensemble regularly collaborates with soloists and ensembles including Daniel Pioro, Berkeley Ensemble, and Illyria Consort.

Featured regularly on BBC Radio 3, The Marian Consort has released fourteen recordings to critical acclaim, praised for "precision and pellucid textures" (The Times). Recent highlights include a concert at the BBC Proms; performances in the Bascule Chamber inside London's Tower Bridge; the premiere of a major new commission by David Fennessy at Brighton Festival; and a Wigmore Hall recital presented in partnership with BBC Radio 3. The Marian Consort is in residence with Music at Oxford through 2024.