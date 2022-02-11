Mike Faist in Talks to Join Luca Guadagnino's CHALLENGERS Film

Mike Faist is in talk to join the cast of Luca Guadagnino's new romantic drama film, Challengers. Playwright Justin Kuritzkes is attached to write the script.

Variety reports that Faist is in final negotiations to join Emmy-winner Zendaya and Josh O'Connor to lead the film.

Set in the competitive world of tennis, Challengers follows player-turned-coach Tashi (Zendaya) who has transformed her husband Art (Faist) into a tennis champion. After a losing streak, Tashi has Art join a "Challenger" event, the lowest pro tournament level, where he is slated to face off against Patrick (O'Connor), Tashi's former boyfriend and Art's former best friend.

Production on the film is set to begin on the East Coast this Spring.

Mike Faist was recently nominated for a BAFTA award for his performance as Riff in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story film adaption. Faist made his Broadway debut in Newsies-as an original cast member, he created the role of Morris Delancey for the regional premiere and continued through the Broadway transfer. He originated the role of Connor Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen for which he was Nominated for a Tony award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.