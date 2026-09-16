Midtown Cultural Alliance to Host Third Open House
Four cultural institutions in Midtown Manhattan will participate in the alliance's programming.
With the goal of highlighting New York City as a global cultural destination, Midtown Cultural Alliance (MCA) was formed in September 2025 by the neighboring culture organizations in Midtown, Manhattan. This fall, MCA will host its third iteration of Open House across four member organizations, Japan Society, Korean Cultural Center New York, L'Alliance New York, and Scandinavia House, from Thursday, October 8 through Sunday, October 18, 2026.
Through Open House events, MCA invites visitors to experience our locality as one of New York's signature destination neighborhoods by offering both free and paid programming spread across partner organizations. Upon attendance at any one event at any of the four organizations during this Open House, a participant will receive a special “passport” and collect a stamp. Once collecting three out of four stamps on their passport, a participant may then redeem a free gift from up to three different organizations of their choice. Please refer to the MCA website for more detailed information.
New York City is home to the densest agglomeration of cosmopolitan cultural outposts in the world. The Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan—from 60th street to 32nd street, bound by the East River and Madison Avenue—boasts dozens of distinct international cultural organizations offering a dizzying array of programs connecting New York audiences to global culture in the form of international arts: exhibitions, live music, performance, film screenings, lectures, family programs, and more. In just a few city blocks, visitors can immerse themselves in the diverse arts from sought-after cultural destinations of the world without physically traveling there.
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