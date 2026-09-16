Midtown Cultural Alliance to Host Third Open House

With the goal of highlighting New York City as a global cultural destination, Midtown Cultural Alliance (MCA) was formed in September 2025 by the neighboring culture organizations in Midtown, Manhattan. This fall, MCA will host its third iteration of Open House across four member organizations, Japan Society, Korean Cultural Center New York, L'Alliance New York, and Scandinavia House, from Thursday, October 8 through Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Through Open House events, MCA invites visitors to experience our locality as one of New York's signature destination neighborhoods by offering both free and paid programming spread across partner organizations. Upon attendance at any one event at any of the four organizations during this Open House, a participant will receive a special “passport” and collect a stamp. Once collecting three out of four stamps on their passport, a participant may then redeem a free gift from up to three different organizations of their choice. Please refer to the MCA website for more detailed information.

New York City is home to the densest agglomeration of cosmopolitan cultural outposts in the world. The Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan—from 60th street to 32nd street, bound by the East River and Madison Avenue—boasts dozens of distinct international cultural organizations offering a dizzying array of programs connecting New York audiences to global culture in the form of international arts: exhibitions, live music, performance, film screenings, lectures, family programs, and more. In just a few city blocks, visitors can immerse themselves in the diverse arts from sought-after cultural destinations of the world without physically traveling there.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 18 Hrs 47 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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