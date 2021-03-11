Michelle Williams in Talks to Join Semi-Autobiographical Film From Steven Spielberg

Michelle Williams is in talks to join the cast of an upcoming film from "West Side Story" director Steven Spielberg - a loose depiction of Spielberg's own childhood.

Williams will take on a role inspired by Spielberg's mother, according to Deadline.

Spielberg will co-write the project, which is currently untitled, with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner. He decided to work on the project during production delays on his upcoming remake of "West Side Story."

Michelle Williams is an American actress. She starred in the popular television teen drama series Dawson's Creek (1998-2003). She earned her first Academy Award in 2005 for her performance as the wife of a gay man in Brokeback Mountain. Williams went on to gain critical acclaim for playing emotionally troubled women coping with loss or loneliness in the independent dramas Wendy and Lucy (2008), Blue Valentine (2010), and Manchester by the Sea (2016). For portraying Marilyn Monroe in My Week with Marilyn (2011), she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. Film credits also include Shutter Island (2010), the fantasy film Oz the Great and Powerful (2013), the musical The Greatest Showman (2017), and the superhero film Venom (2018).



On Broadway, Williams has starred in revivals of the musical Cabaret in 2014 and the drama Blackbird in 2016. For playing a sexually abused woman in Blackbird, she received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.



In 2019, Williams starred opposite Sam Rockwell in Fosse/Verdon, an FX miniseries based on the relationship between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon