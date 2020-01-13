Michelle Williams, Renee Zellweger, and More Win Critics' Choice Awards; Full List!

Michelle Williams, Renee Zellweger, and More Win Critics' Choice Awards; Full List!

Last night, the Critics' Choice Awards were given out. Among the big winners was Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, taking home the award for Best Picture, as well as Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor, Best Production Design, and Quentin Tarantino for Best Original Screenplay.

Michelle Williams took home the award for Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television for Fosse/Verdon. Renee Zellweger also won Best Actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the film Judy.

Check out the full list of winners below!

FILM

BEST PICTURE
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

BEST ACTOR
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

BEST ACTRESS
Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern, Marriage Story

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Irishman

BEST DIRECTOR
*TIE*
Sam Mendes, 1917
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig, Little Women

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Deakins, 1917

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

BEST EDITING
Lee Smith, 1917

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Bombshell

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Toy Story 4

BEST ACTION MOVIE
Avengers: Endgame

BEST COMEDY
Dolemite Is My Name

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
Us

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Parasite

BEST SONG
*TIE*
"Glasgow (No Place Like Home)", Wild Rose
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again", Rocketman

BEST SCORE
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jeremy Strong, Succession

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Regina King, Watchmen

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jean Smart, Watchmen

BEST COMEDY SERIES
Fleabag

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Bill Hader, Barry

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Andrew Scott, Fleabag

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST LIMITED SERIES
When They See Us

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Toni Colette, Unbelievable

BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Bojack Horseman

BEST TALK SHOW
*TIE*
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Late Night With Seth Meyers

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in THE FAMILY and The Jeffersons

#SEEHER Award
Kristen Bell

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Eddie Murphy




