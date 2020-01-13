Michelle Williams, Renee Zellweger, and More Win Critics' Choice Awards; Full List!
Last night, the Critics' Choice Awards were given out. Among the big winners was Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, taking home the award for Best Picture, as well as Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor, Best Production Design, and Quentin Tarantino for Best Original Screenplay.
Michelle Williams took home the award for Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television for Fosse/Verdon. Renee Zellweger also won Best Actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the film Judy.
Check out the full list of winners below!
FILM
BEST PICTURE
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
BEST ACTOR
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
BEST ACTRESS
Renée Zellweger, Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Irishman
BEST DIRECTOR
*TIE*
Sam Mendes, 1917
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Deakins, 1917
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
BEST EDITING
Lee Smith, 1917
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter, Dolemite Is My Name
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Bombshell
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Toy Story 4
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Avengers: Endgame
BEST COMEDY
Dolemite Is My Name
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
Us
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Parasite
BEST SONG
*TIE*
"Glasgow (No Place Like Home)", Wild Rose
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again", Rocketman
BEST SCORE
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jeremy Strong, Succession
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Regina King, Watchmen
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jean Smart, Watchmen
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Fleabag
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Bill Hader, Barry
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
BEST LIMITED SERIES
When They See Us
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Toni Colette, Unbelievable
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Bojack Horseman
BEST TALK SHOW
*TIE*
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Late Night With Seth Meyers
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in THE FAMILY and The Jeffersons
#SEEHER Award
Kristen Bell
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Eddie Murphy
