Michelle Williams, Renee Zellweger, and More Win Critics' Choice Awards; Full List!

Last night, the Critics' Choice Awards were given out. Among the big winners was Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, taking home the award for Best Picture, as well as Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor, Best Production Design, and Quentin Tarantino for Best Original Screenplay.

Michelle Williams took home the award for Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television for Fosse/Verdon. Renee Zellweger also won Best Actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the film Judy.

Check out the full list of winners below!

FILM

BEST PICTURE

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

BEST ACTRESS

Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Irishman

BEST DIRECTOR

*TIE*

Sam Mendes, 1917

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roger Deakins, 1917

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

BEST EDITING

Lee Smith, 1917

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Bombshell

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Toy Story 4

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Avengers: Endgame

BEST COMEDY

Dolemite Is My Name

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

Us

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Parasite

BEST SONG

*TIE*

"Glasgow (No Place Like Home)", Wild Rose

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again", Rocketman

BEST SCORE

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Succession

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeremy Strong, Succession

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Regina King, Watchmen

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jean Smart, Watchmen

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Fleabag

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader, Barry

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST LIMITED SERIES

When They See Us

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Toni Colette, Unbelievable

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bojack Horseman

BEST TALK SHOW

*TIE*

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Late Night With Seth Meyers

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in THE FAMILY and The Jeffersons

#SEEHER Award

Kristen Bell

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Eddie Murphy





