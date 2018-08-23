Michael Urie, Judy Kuhn, Joanna Gleason, and More to Lead One Night Only Reading of TONIGHT AT 8:30

Red Bull Theater today announced that the 2018-'19 season will kick off with the one-night-only all-star benefit performance of Noël Coward's Tonight at 8:30 on Monday October 15th (7:30 PM) at Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th Street). Tony Award winner Rosemary Harris, who received Tony Award nominations for Coward's Hay Fever and the world premiere of his Waiting in the Wings, leads an all-star cast that features Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason, Tony Award winner Judy Kuhn, Tony Award winner Brad Oscar, Academy Award nominee Chris Sarandon, three-time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa, Obie Award winner Michael Urie, as well as Nick Choksi, Talene Monahon, Jeanine Serralles, Mark Linn-Baker, Raphael Nash Thompson, and more to be announced. Tonight at 8:30 will be directed by Jesse Berger with music direction by Greg Pliska.

The brilliant wit of Noël Coward in three delightful bites, served up by over twenty of New York's most beloved actors. After complimentary sparkling spirits, the evening unfolds:Red Peppers, described by Coward as "a vaudeville sketch sandwiched in between two parodies of music hall songs;" Shadow Play: A Musical Fantasy, a surreal love story between a married couple and their younger selves; and Ways and Means, a madcap comedy about a young couple on the make. These are three gems from a cycle of ten one-acts, originally written for Coward himself to perform with the legendary Gertrude Lawrence, after audiences couldn't get enough of them in Private Lives.

"I couldn't be more excited to launch our 15th season with three rarely seen Noël Coward delights performed by a truly extraordinary cast. The wit and charm and music of these short plays will make for a unique, celebratory evening. This will be Red Bull's first time presenting the wonderful work of Noël Coward, and he fits right in with our history of producing Restoration Comedies and their later incarnations through great playwrights like Sheridan, Orton, and Ludlam. I'm also pleased that this evening is an opportunity to celebrate our relationship with the Noël Coward Foundation, who have generously sponsored the last three years of our annual Short New Play Festival," said Mr. Berger.

In the introduction to a published edition of the plays, Coward wrote "A short play, having a great advantage over a long one in that it can sustain a mood without technical creaking or over padding, deserves a better fate, and if, by careful writing, acting and producing I can do a little towards reinstating it in its rightful pride, I shall have achieved one of my more sentimental ambitions."

The performance of Tonight at 8:30? will begin at 8:30 PM, of course. But the evening will begin at 7:30 PM with complimentary sparkling spirits and light bites in Bar Thalia with the cast and special guests. Bubbly will continue to flow throughout the evening, during the breaks between the short plays. Tickets for this benefit event will be $150-$300 (including a tax-deductible donation).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

