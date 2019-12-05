Michael Mott and Nathan Wright Announce Plans for IN THE LIGHT Concept Recording, Featuring Jeremy Jordan

Composer Michael Mott and book writer Nathan Wright have just announced plans to create a full-length concept recording for their new musical, In The Light, A Faustian Tale, inspired by the classic Faust legend.

The team writes: "We have a dream list of top-of-the-line collaborators already committed to this project, including TONY and Grammy Award Nominee Jeremy Jordan as our titular character and Drama Desk Nominee Kim Scharnberg as the show's orchestrator. In the coming months we will be announcing the rest of our cast and team. Now we just need to find a way to pay all these incredible artists!"

Composer/ lyricist Michael Mott began writing Faustus, A Musical when he was a senior in high school with book writer, Justin Silvestri. In 2015, with the addition of book writer Nathan Wright, Faustus, A Musical became In The Light, A Faustian Tale.

Click here to contribute to the team's Indiegogo fundraising today!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You