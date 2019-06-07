Michael Moss Accidental Orchestra Concert Series At Westbeth

Entanglement is a twelve movement suite inspired by Michael Moss' long study of Eastern mythology, physics, and Jungian analytical psychology. Moss artistically and musically presents an ancient metaphysical oracle in present-day form using improvisation over an extended compositional structure to realize his aims. Each of the 12 movements expresses a sephira or "limb" of the Tree of Life. For the Accidental Orchestra Moss has adapted Ain Soph, a 1973 composition recorded by Free Energy on 4th Stream Records (Cross Current, 1978). Ain Soph explores archetypal themes in the Kabbalah and represents the creation myth as a substrate of the Jewish mythical tradition.



Multi-instrumentalist/composer Michael Moss, a veteran of New York's free jazz scene, has assembled a brand-new band, the Accidental Orchestra, consisting of string, reed, brass and rhythm sections and emulating what he refers to as a small renaissance jazz orchestra. Conducted by Michael Moss, the Accidental Orchestra is comprised of a pool of the most exciting improvising artists on the New York scene.



Performing in the June 21 concert: Jason Hwang, Rosi Hertlein, Carol Buck, Lenny Mims, Tanja Hoehne, Waldron Mahdi Ricks, Brian Groder, Libby Schwartz, Steve Swell, Peter Zummo, Richard Keene, Elliot Levin, Michael Lytle, Ras Moshe, Michael Moss, Dave Sewelson, Steve Cohn, Dom Minasi, Chien Chien Lu, Larry Roland, Warren Smith, Bob Meyer, Chuck Fertal.



The Accidental Orchestra will perform Qabbala::Entanglement in a series of three concerts at Westbeth Home to the Arts and then go into the recording studio. Westbeth has agreed to be a partner to the project and is celebrating its 50th Anniversary next year. Michael Moss recorded and released HELIX in 2018 on 4th Stream records, a cd featuring his two extended compositions and has received enthusiastic reviews from around the world: https://m2-theory.com/helix-reviews.

Westbeth Community Room 8:00 PM

155 Bank Street

New York, NY 10014

Donation: $15





