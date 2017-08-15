Michael Moore Buses Audience to Trump Tower Protest Following Performance of THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

Click Here for More Articles on THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

Following Donald Trump's inflammatory comments sympathizing with Nazi protesters in Charlottesville, VA this afternoon, activist and director, Michael Moore who is currently making his Broadway debut in the one-man show The Terms of My Surrender, decided to mobilize audiences in more ways than one this evening.

During tonight's performance, Moore invited all interested parties to join him in a protest at the nearby Trump Tower following the conclusion of the show.

As the audience streamed out of the theatre, many took Moore up on his offer, hopping on show-sponsored buses to join the protests already in progress outside of the president's home on Fifth Avenue.

Dozens of audience members are said to have joined the protest, with lines stretching down the block following the show. Audience members were also provided show-sponsored protest signs for the event.

They say that art can move people and Michael Moore certainly isn't pulling any punches with that one.

Arriving at #TrumpTower on a bus with #MichaelMoore & his entire #Broadway audience. Protesters are waiting for us https://t.co/KbDwoaPnbk - Laura Heywood (@BroadwayGirlNYC) August 16, 2017

Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political iconMichael Moore makes his Broadway debut in The Terms of My Surrender. The limited 12-week engagement is currently in previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street) with an official opening night set for Thursday, August 10, 2017.

Performed live each night just blocks from Trump Tower, The Terms of My Surrender, like Moore's films, will feature the wry, satirical humor of one of America's iconic political observers and all-around-shit-disturbers, a fearless Midwesterner not interested in taking any prisoners. Audiences are in for one surprise after another.

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore comes to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

