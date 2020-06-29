Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Michael Flatley's CELTIC TIGER Will Be Streamed as Part of THE SHOWS MUST GO ON!
'Celtic Tiger starring Michael Flatley' is the next show that will be streamed as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will go live at 2pm ET (7pm BST) on Friday 3rd July.
Michael Flatley, the internationally acclaimed master of dance returns to the stage to spearhead his powerful new dance spectacular, Celtic Tiger. With incredibly powerful music, unbelievable costumes and breathtaking special effects, Celtic Tiger is an epic masterpiece that fuses the spirit and history of Ireland with dance and music.
Watch a clip from the show below!
