Michael Feinstein and Liza Minnelli to Hit the Stage Together in Las Vegas

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts announced today that tickets will go on sale Wednesday, December 13 at 10AM PT for An Intimate Evening with Michael Feinstein with Special Guest Liza Minnelli, running on Friday, March 30, 2018.

This anticipated show invites audiences to join acclaimed singer and pianist Michael Feinstein, as he gives an intimate retrospective with stage-and-screen legend Liza Minnelli. Sharing personal stories and rarely seen video footage, each will relive incredible moments from their dazzling careers. The evening will also include special performances with Feinstein's versatile band.

For tickets and more information, visit TheSmithCenter.com.

Earning a total of seven Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Tony awards across her 60-year career, Minnelli is renowned for her lifetime of roles on Broadway, film and television, especially her Academy Award-winning performance in musical film "Cabaret." The singer and actress has also starred in hit films such as "Arthur" and "New York, New York."

A performer, composer and arranger, Feinstein has earned nominations for five Grammys and two Emmys during his 30 years of bringing the music of the Great American Songbook to the world. His performances around the globe have included concerts at the White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall. His venue Feinstein's/54 Below, known as Broadway's Supper Club, hosts performances by Broadway's finest stars.

Tickets for An Intimate Evening with Michael Feinstein with Special Guest Liza Minnelli start from $39 and can be purchased at TheSmithCenter.com.

The hallmark of downtown Las Vegas' 61-acre urban development known as Symphony Park, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts is a public-private partnership that opened in March 2012. Heralded as the city's Heart of the Arts, The Smith Center is an architectural triumph and long-awaited cultural achievement that educates and entertains the citizens of Southern Nevada. The $470 million world-class performing arts center offers a blend of performances by resident companies, first-run touring attractions, lectures and internationally-acclaimed performers in music, theater and dance. The five-acre campus features four performance spaces including the 2,050-seat Reynolds Hall, the 240-seat Myron's Cabaret Jazz club, the 250-seat Troesh Studio Theater and the 1.7-acre Donald W. Reynolds Symphony Park for outdoor concerts. Additionally, the campus is home to the Discovery Children's Museum that opened in March 2013. For more information about The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, please visit www.TheSmithCenter.com. Keep up with news and events on Facebook and follow The Smith Center on Twitter and Instagram at @SmithCenterLV.





