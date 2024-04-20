Michael Chekhov Association to Present AN EVENING WITH PHELIM MCDERMOTT Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Michael Chekhov Association (MICHA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the legacy and technique of Michael Chekhov, has announced "An Evening with Phelim McDermott," a special event to benefit the Joanna Merlin Professional Artists Initiative. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 24th, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at ART/ New York (520 8th Avenue) in NYC. Olivier Award-winning director Phelim McDermott will be in conversation with MICHA's Artistic Director, Jessica Cerullo discussing the integration of Michael Chekhov's Technique into McDermott's work and delving into topics such as vulnerability in the rehearsal room and the artistry of movement on stage. Tickets for this intimate conversation are $25 for MICHA members and $50 for non-members and are available at the button below.



During this one-night-only gathering, attendees will have the opportunity to delve into McDermott's extensive portfolio, including his current production "The Hours" at the Metropolitan Opera and his award-winning interpretation of "My Neighbour Totoro." Furthermore, guests will witness McDermott collaborate with actors from the MICHA community, offering a firsthand glimpse into his creative process.

Proceeds from the event will support the Joanna Merlin Professional Artists Initiative (JMPAI), established in 2023 in honor of MICHA's Founder, actor and casting director, the late Joanna Merlin. Recognizing Merlin's enduring contributions to MICHA and the performing arts, the JMPAI provides Professional Training Workshops tailored to directors and writers, as well as the Theater of the Future Fellowship, aimed at fostering integration of Chekhov technique into contemporary theater.

About Phelim McDermott

Phelim McDermott has been a prominent figure in the performing arts since 1984. As the artistic director of Improbable, he has produced numerous acclaimed shows, including "70 Hill Lane" and "Lifegame." McDermott's impressive career spans directing ventures at prestigious venues such as the Metropolitan Opera and the English National Opera. His accolades include an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment and recognition from the National Endowment for Science, Technology, and the Arts. McDermott's passion for innovative theater and commitment to artistic excellence continue to inspire audiences worldwide.

About MICHA

The Michael Chekhov Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the legacy and technique of Michael Chekhov. Founded by the late Joanna Merlin, MICHA provides training for performers, directors, teachers, and artists, fostering collaboration and creativity across communities. Through publications and programming, MICHA supports artistic exploration and the development of performance-based practices for future generations. For more information, visit www.michaelchekhov.org.