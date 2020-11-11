Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen Release 'Eat an Eraser'

The trio met during the Broadway production of 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch.'

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum have released "Eat An Eraser," the first single from their forthcoming debut album Thanks For Coming, out February 12th, alongside the official music video. A trio comprised of vocalist, lyricist, musician and actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie), Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum likens an eraser to a memory-wiping device, speaking to the anxiety surrounding the forecasted apocalypse. While waiting on our imagined future, we tripped into the now.

Michael C. Hall is a musical talent and a longstanding Broadway performer, having played leading roles in Chicago, Cabaret, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and was selected by David Bowie to star in his musical, Lazarus.

He has also earned many accolades for his acting chops, including an Emmy nomination for his work on the HBO drama Six Feet Under and a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for the acclaimed Showtime series Dexter. Hall assumed the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway on October 16, 2014 and performed the role until January 18, 2015.

His bandmates boast similarly prodigious resumes. Peter Yanowitz began his career playing drums in The Wallflowers before going on to co-found indie stalwarts Morningwood and work with artists as varied as Natalie Merchant, Yoko Ono, Andrew W.K., Allen Ginsberg, and Billy Bragg & Wilco, who enlisted him to perform on their seminal 'Mermaid Avenue' collaboration. Keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen spent the last decade touring and recording with Blondie, in addition to working with the likes of Boy George and Cyndi Lauper.

The video uses cutting edge 3D digital performance capture technology started with a set of digital performance captures of the band, with 3D visuals made possible by Rob Ruffler and David Liu. The result is a trippy, 4-minute thrill ride from start to finish. Thanks For Coming is available for pre-order/pre-save now - PRESS HERE. Full tracklisting below.

"The title comes from a line in the final verse of the song. It's a cultural invitation to erase awareness of certain existential realities . . . not that that makes them any less real." says Michael C. Hall. "We hope the song and video resonate, but once we release something, it doesn't really belong to us anymore. The meaning's about however any individual listener interacts with it. There are as many takes on the song as there are people who listen. For us, the way the record sounds and what it says is of the moment. We're citizens of the world, and now is when we made it."

Taking their name from an idea that Katz-Bohen's four-year-old daughter had for her imaginary band, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum eschews traditional rock instrumentation in favor of stripped-down synthesizer-and-drum attack. A wealth of disparate influences flow into Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum's songs - the glam, experimental, ambient music of David Bowie, Giorgio Moroder's '70s disco productions for Donna Summer, '80s new wave dance music, contemporary electronic dance acts like Justice, and the roster of France's Ed Banger label. A theatrical sensibility is part of the trio's DNA, especially in live shows, having met several years ago on Broadway during the production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

The band released their self-titled EP released earlier this year (PRESS HERE to listen) along with videos for "Ketamine," "Come Talk To Me," "Love American Style" and "Vicious." The music drew early praise from Paper, Alternative Press, Associated Press, Consequence of Sound, People, American Songwriter, Magnet and more.

Stay tuned for much more to come from Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum.

Watch the new video below!

Thanks For Coming Tracklisting:

Intro

Bombed Out Sites

Nevertheless

Thanks For Coming

Too Cool To Care

Armageddon Suite

Moodarama

Eat An Eraser

The Deeper Down

Sideways

Angela Peacock

Airhead

Tomorrows Screams

Cruel World (Bonus Track)

Related Articles