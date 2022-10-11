Michael Arden, Amber Gray, Baayork Lee, and More Join TRY IT LIKE THIS Benefit For SDCF

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation, the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), has announced the line-up of artists for Try It Like This: Directors and Choreographers Take the Stage, an evening of performances on Monday October 17, 2022 at 54 Below in New York City.

The one-night-only fundraiser will turn the spotlight on directors and choreographers. Try It Like This will feature some of the theatre's finest directors and choreographers performing together and alongside the stars they've helped to shine.

Newly announced performers include award-winning actors, directors and choreographers including Michael Arden (Once on this Island), Stephen Brackett (A Strange Loop), Jonathan Cable (Jersey Boys), Trip Cullman (The Rose Tattoo), Dormeshia (After Midnight), Aaron De Jesus (Jersey Boys), Shadia Fairuz (On Your Feet! - Nat'l Tour), Amber Gray (Hadestown), Angelique Ilo (The Wedding Singer), Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), Naomi Kakuk (The Producers), Rory Kaplan (Jersey Boys), Andy Karl (Into the Woods), Orfeh (Pretty Woman), CJ Pawlikowski (Jersey Boys), and Helen White (The First Noel).

They join the previously announced Steve H Broadnax III (Thoughts of a Colored Man), Mark Brokaw (How I Learned to Drive), Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown), JoAnn M. Hunter (Disaster!), Anne Kauffman (Marvin's Room), Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project), Lorin Latarro (Into the Woods), Pam MacKinnon (The Parisian Woman), Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), Leigh Silverman (Soft Power), Susan Stroman (The Producers), Maria Torres (Swing!), Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud), Michael Wilson (The Trip to Bountiful). The evening will be hosted by Baayork Lee (A Chorus Line).

The evening's tribute is conceived by Jerry Mitchell and directed by Keenan Tyler Oliphant. A limited number of tickets remain for the event, which will begin with cocktails at 6:30pm prior to the 7:30pm performance, where dinner will be served. For more information about Try It Like This and to purchase seats, visit Try It Like This Information & RSVP.

Proceeds from the event will benefit programs of Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation whose mission is to support directors and choreographers throughout all phases of their careers. Highlights of the SDCF's programming includes professional development programs for emerging and early career directors, the Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency for mid-career BIPOC artists, The Barbara Whitman Award, the Gordon Davidson Award, an Emergency Assistance Fund, and public programming including panel conversations and podcasts featuring industry leaders. Major support for this evening comes from The Shubert Organization, Inc.

The Executive Producers of Try It Like This are Rachel Chavkin, Matt Ross and Katie Spelman. The event is presented by SDC Foundation (Mark Brokaw, President + Dani Barlow, Foundation Director).

The Host Committee for the event includes Christopher Ashley, Pun Bandhu, Camille A. Brown, Rachel Chavkin, Sheldon Epps, Robyn Goodman, Pam MacKinnon, Lonny Price, Matt Ross, Ruben Santiago Hudson, Katie Spelman, Susan Stroman, Seema Sueko, Maria Torres, Beth Williams and Michael Wilson. The event will also feature Kate Leonard as the scriptwriter, Rick Hip-Flores as music director, Sarah Bierstock as producing associate and stage management by James Fitzsimmons. Foresight Events will provide event management for the evening.