MetLiveArts Presents Machine Dazzle And Catalyst Quartet And A Holiday Concert With Trio Mediæval

This December Trio Mediæval celebrates the holidays at The Met Cloisters and Machine Dazzle and Catalyst Quartet present a theatrical tkae on Goldberg Variations.

Dec. 09, 2022  

This December Trio Mediæval celebrates the holidays at The Met Cloisters and Machine Dazzle and Catalyst Quartet present a theatrical interpretation of Goldberg Variations.

Trio Mediæval

Sunday, December 11 at 2 and 4 p.m. The Fuentidueña Chapel at The Met Cloisters

The Grammy-nominated Trio Mediæval weaves strands of medieval sacred music, folk, jazz, and improvisation through six centuries of holiday tunes both traditional and obscure with a program that includes English medieval carols and traditional Scandinavian songs and hymns for Advent and Christmas.

Bassline Fabulous: J.S. Bach's Goldberg Variations with Machine Dazzle

Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17 at 7 p.m.

Vanderlyn Panorama, The American Wing (Gallery 735)

Machine Dazzle and Catalyst Quartet will create an immersive dive into J.S. Bach's Goldberg Variations-one of Western music's wildest, yet most logical, exercises in transformation. Responding to Catalyst Quartet's acclaimed Goldberg arrangement, Machine Dazzle will theatrically interpret the music's inescapable evolution through a personal, emotional lens, with original costumes, props, and set pieces.


