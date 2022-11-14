Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Messenger Theatre Company Releases Abortion Audio Drama Podcast Next Week

'The Chip' will be released in The Dragoning podcast feed on Monday, November 21st.

Nov. 14, 2022  

The Supreme Court's Dobb's Decision provoked Messenger Theatre Company's latest audio drama, The Chip. What if women could get men pregnant? This short podcast will be released in The Dragoning podcast feed on Monday, November 21st.

New York City based Messenger Theatre Company continues to expand into audio with a new speculative fiction audio play. In the world of The Chip, an experimental piece of tech has been invented to help combat eroding abortion rights for women. The chip will move a pregnancy from a woman's body to a man's. The couple in this play grapple with this man's unexpected pregnancy.

The Chip is written and directed by Emily Rainbow Davis (Artistic Director, Messenger Theatre Company) and features sound design by Matt Powell (MFA -University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign) and music by Scott Ethier (Richard Rogers Award). Cast includes: Colista K Turner (Reverend Billy's Stop Shopping Choir) and Ali Andre Ali (Working Dreams' Drama League nominated American Dreams).

Messenger Theatre Company's previous audio drama, The Dragoning, shares some speculative feminist context but takes place in an entirely different world. The Dragoning has had two seasons and reached #27 on the Drama charts in Sweden, #36 in Germany, #71 in Denmark, #85 in the United States, #111 in India, #127 in Great Britain and #52 in Australia.



