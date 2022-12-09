Meridian Performances to Present Asiya Korepanova In Concert in February
Korepanova is the only pianist currently performing the full canon of Liszt's etudes in one evening, and this appearance marks her NYC debut of this achievement.
On February 21, Meridian Performances will present Asiya Korepanova as she does the impossible with her signature tour de force concert of Liszt's 24 Etudes at Merkin Hall. Korepanova is the only pianist currently performing the full canon of Liszt's etudes in one evening, and this appearance marks her New York City debut of this monumental achievement. Ms. Korepanova is a prolific pianist and composer. Her concerto repertoire features over 60 works, and she is the author of solo piano transcriptions of "Ein Heldenleben' by Richard Strauss, Rachmaninoff's Cello Sonata, and Tchaikovsky's Manfred Symphony.
Of her unique program of 24 Etudes, Asiya enthuses, "It is a mesmerizing and overwhelming experience. This program displays the most colorful, dazzling, and deeply spiritual sides of Liszt's genius. It astounds me personally in every performance as I find something new in this profoundly multilayered music."
In an interview with The Telegram & Gazette, she expounded on her process of studying and performing Liszt's complete set of etudes: "Working on this was not only an amazing journey to take, it expanded me as a pianist tremendously. After this, very few things feel hard."
Born to a musical family in Russia, Korepanova made her orchestral debut at the age of nine with Mozart's Concerto No. 8, including her own newly-composed cadenza. A musical prodigy, Asiya's early musical awards include the Russian Federation's President Award for "Exceptional Achievement in the Arts," and in 2012 won the Gold Medal at the Nina Wideman International Piano Competition.
Since immigrating to the U.S. in 2012, Korepanova has garnered national attention with performances at the Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall, the Bargemusic Series, the Phillips Collection, the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Series, the Miami International Piano Festival, and many others. She has been featured on CNN, NPR stations, WFMT, and WETA.
This season, Asiya is a featured artist at the prestigious Friends of Chamber Music of Miami, where she performs Rachmaninoff'complete solo piano music in 6 recitals. She will also celebrate the premiere of her latest transcription--the Manfred Symphony by Peter Tchaikovsky, and the release of scores of her compositions: the Poéme for alto saxophone and piano, and 'Con Brio' for two pianos, as well as transcriptions of works by Chopin, Schumann, Amy Beach, Faure, Mussorgsky, Franck, and Bach.
More About Meridian Performances
The remainder of Meridian's season continues with concerts at Merkin Hall and a second chamber concert at DiMenna. On March 13, pianist-conductor-composer Karén Hakobyan returns to DiMenna with acclaimed cellist Sergey Antonov in performances of beloved works for piano and cello by Rachmaninoff, Piazzolla, and more. And on April 25, Belgian pianist and transcriber Florian Noack combines his own transcriptions with original solo piano works by Liszt and Lyapunov.
Founded in 2018, Meridian Performances began as salon concerts in New York City, New Jersey, and Connecticut. With each season, the series has grown in size and stature. Meridian has carefully chosen six concerts for its 2022-2023 presentations, bringing internationally acclaimed talent and a kaleidoscopic repertoire to New York and making them affordable.
For more information on Meridian Performances, visit ccaml.com.
