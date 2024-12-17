Meredith Wilson's MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Musical Will Tour in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Meredith Wilson's Miracle on 34th Street is set to hit the road on a national tour in 2025. The tour will be directed and choreographed by Antoinette DiPietropolo, produced by Premier Theater Productions with Creative Booking Agency serving as the tour’s booking agent.

Wilson, who penned the book and score, adapted Miracle on 34th Street The Musical from the classic holiday film of the same name. The film opened at the Roxy Theater in New York City on June 4th, 1947 and starred Edmund Gwenn and Maureen O’Hara.

Miracle on 34th Street The Musical opened on Broadway, under the title "Here's Love", at the Shubert Theatre on Thursday, October 3, 1963, after two previews. It played for 338 performances and closed on July 25, 1964. The Broadway production was directed and choreographed by Stuart Ostrow.

Single mother, Doris Walker, doesn’t want her six-year-old Susan’s head filled with romantic notions. Their neighbor, Fred Gailey, tries to woo Doris by charming Susan and taking her to see Santa Claus at Macy’s, where Doris works. Doris is not impressed, but when it turns out that Macy’s Santa may, in fact, be the real Kris Kringle, a wave of love spreads across New York City that melts even the most cynical hearts.

Casting, tour dates, and further production information will be announced at a later date.