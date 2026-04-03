Mercer Labs Launches Spring Break and Easter Packages Featuring Family Deals and More

Mercer Labs, the Museum of Art and Technology is launching an exclusive Spring Break and Easter packages offering added value and curated experiences for families, couples, and friends, available now through Sunday, April 19.



At Mercer Labs, every room invites you to move, explore, and experience art in a way that's interactive, social, and completely immersive. The current exhibition, Maestros & The Machines, explores how some of the world's most influential artists would engage with today's technologies.

This spring, families are invited to enjoy a singular cultural experience with a specialty-priced family package designed to keep both kids and adults fully engaged from start to finish. Available for $160, the bundle includes admission for two adults and two children, along with two Mercer & Friends Coloring Books.

For couples and friends, Mercer Labs offers the Spring Fling Drink Duo, a festive package curated for a memorable experience. Priced at $110, the bundle includes admission for two guests and two Signature Cocktails or Mocktails, including Vodka Lychee Blossom and Tequila Yuzu Mint. Guests may opt for the selection of canned beverages if preferred.

Spring Break and Easter packages are available for purchase online at www.mercerlabs.com and on site at the museum. This limited-time offering is available now through Sunday, April 19.