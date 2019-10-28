Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo Will Lead THE BAND'S VISIT in the Philippines

Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group (ATEG), which recently concluded its 20th Anniversary season of shows with its critically acclaimed hit production of SWEENEY TODD, has announced that Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo will take on the lead role of Dina in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical THE BAND'S VISIT, which opens Atlantis' 2020 Season in March.

THE BAND'S VISIT opened on Broadway in 2018 and went on to win 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Based on the acclaimed film, THE BAND'S VISIT tells the story of an Egyptian Police Band that arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. It features music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Itamar Moses and will mark its Asian Premiere in Manila.

Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo was last seen on the Atlantis stage seven years ago as Margaret White in Atlantis' hit production of CARRIE. She also played Diana in NEXT TO NORMAL for its two sold-out runs in Manila, also for Atlantis. She was last seen on stage as Joanne in COMPANY for Upstart Productions and is a Co-Artistic Director for Resorts World's Full House Theatre Company.

Menchu says of her return to the Atlantis stage, "The best part is working with Bobby Garcia as my director. I have always enjoyed working in Atlantis and I am glad that I have this opportunity again after seven years. It's been way too long."

Originally performed on Broadway by Katrina Lenk, who went on to win a Tony Award for her performance, Menchu plays Dina, the beautiful and charismatic owner of a cafe who welcomes the band and arranges their lodging for the night. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Menchu is excited to take on this new challenge in one of the most awarded musicals in recent years. She says, "I remember watching The Band's Visit in New York and falling in love with the show. I told myself, I hope it gets produced in Manila cause I would love to play Dina. And now it is happening."

Bobby Garcia, who recently directed the reinvented SWEENEY TODD, says, "I am over the moon that we get to do The Band's Visit as our first musical for 2020. It is a gentle, quiet musical about how life surprises us in many tiny ways. I fell in love with it when I first saw it. I am also so excited to collaborate with Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo again after seven years. In this profession, you never know when you will work with people again. Everything needs to be right. The right show at the right time. I can't wait to get into the rehearsal room and get to work with Menchu on what I have no doubt will be another unforgettable creation in her illustrious career."

THE BAND'S VISIT will launch Atlantis' 2020 season, dubbed as ATLANTIS TWENTY TWENTY. The season will also feature an all-new revival of the award-winning family musical OLIVER! through a special licensing agreement with Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. and MTI, and ON YOUR FEET!, which is presented through a special licensing agreement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide and Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

THE BAND'S VISIT will run from March 13 to 29, 2020 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City. Show buying and fundraising opportunities are available now. Email shows@atalntistheatrical.com or call 0917 8381534 for more details.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You