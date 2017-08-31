Memorial Will Be Held for Late Playwright A.R. Gurney

Prolific playwright A. R. Gurney passed away earlier this summer, at his home in Manhattan. He was 86. His agent Jonathan Lomma confirmed news of his death but did not provide a cause. The writer was best known for such plays as LOVE LETTERS, SYLVIA and THE COCKTAIL HOUR.

A memorial service is set to be held for the playwright at the Music Box Theatre, on September 12, 2017 (1:30PM).

Some seats are available to the general public.



A.R. ("Pete") Gurney was born in 1930 in Buffalo, New York. He graduated from Williams College in 1952, served as an officer in the Navy, and afterwards attended the Yale School of Drama. For many years, he taught literature at M.I.T., but moved to New York in 1982 to devote more time to writing for the theatre. He is the recipient of many major awards during his career and was a member of the Theatre Hall of Fame and of the American Academy of Arts and Letters.



Among Gurney's musical works are Central Park West (2007), Let's Do It! (1996), Richard Cory (1996) and Strawberry Fields (1999). His many plays that have been produced on Broadway include SYLVIA, LOVE LETTERS, SWEET SUE and THE GOLDEN AGE.

