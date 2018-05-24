Memorial Service for Jan Maxwell to Be Held June 4; Jayne Houdyshell, Mary Beth Peil, and More to Attend

A memorial service for beloved five-time Tony Award-nominated actress Jan Maxwell will be held on Monday, June 4 from 3:00-5:00pm at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

The service will be free and open to the public, and will feature a series of actors, directors, producers, family, and friends remembering Maxwell's work and legacy, including: Lynne Meadow, Ana Gasteyer, Allan Duncan & Marilynn Scott Murphy, Martin Rabbett, Richard Romagnoli, Marc Kudisch, Jayne Houdyshell & Mary Beth Peil, Tony Shalhoub, Richard Chamberlain, Jackie Sanders, Anthony Giardina, Doug Hughes, Robert Emmet Lunney, William Maxwell-Lunney, and musicians Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, Cecelia Hobbs Gardner, and Bill Hayes.

Anyone wishing to make charitable donations in Maxwell's honor are encouraged to participate in "Circles of Six," an online micro-giving community set up by Maxwell to encourage support of six specific charities: the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP), Planned Parenthood, The Trevor Project, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF), and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (NAACP LDF). More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/CirclesofSix/.

Additional questions can be directed to questions@mtc-nyc.org.

Jan Maxwell was one of the most celebrated and critically acclaimed stage actresses of her time. She was a five-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk Award winner. Maxwell made her Broadway debut in 1989, in City of Angels. She received her first Tony nomination in 2005 for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Her other Tony nominations were for Coram Boy in 2007, Lend Me A Tenor and The Royal Family both in 2010, and Follies in 2012. Her nominations in two separate categories in 2010 made her only the fourth actress to achieve that distinction. Her 2012 nomination for Follies made her only the second actress to receive a Tony nomination in all four acting categories. Her other Broadway credits include Dancing at Lughnasa, A Doll's House, The Sound of Music, The Dinner Party, and To Be Or Not To Be. Her many Off-Broadway credits include three plays by Howard Barker: Scenes From an Execution (Drama Desk nomination), The Castle (Drama Desk nomination), and Victory, all with The Potomac Theatre Project (PTP/NYC); City Of Conversation (Drama Desk nomination/Lincoln Center Theater), A Bad Friend (Drama Desk nomination/LCT); House and Garden (Manhattan Theatre Club); The Bald Soprano (Atlantic);Entertaining Mr. Sloane (Drama Desk nomination/Roundabout). In 2016, Ms. Maxwell starred in the CBS sci-fi comedy "BrainDead." Other television appearances include "Madame Secretary," "The Good Wife," "Gotham," "Gossip Girl," "Billy and Billie," "The Divide," and "Law & Order." In 2017, Ms. Maxwell organized Circles of Six, an online charitable, micro-giving community. Search @CirclesOfSix for more information.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

