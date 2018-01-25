Memorial Celebration of Liz Smith to Be Held February 2; Renee Zellweger, Holland Taylor, Bruce Willis, and More to Speak

Family and friends of the influential and admired syndicated columnist, Liz Smith, will gather at the Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th St.) on Friday, February 2nd at 12:00pm, to celebrate her extraordinary life.

Liz Smith passed away on November 12, 2017 in New York City. She was one of the most widely read and highly paid columnists in the world for more than a quarter of a century. She became as famous as some of the entertainment world celebrities she wrote about.

Liz was active in a wide range of charitable causes, including Literacy Partners, New York Landmarks Conservancy, The Police Athletic League, and the New York Restoration Project. Over the years, her efforts raised millions of dollars to support these organizations.

Speakers at the celebration will include Barry Diller, Joni Evans, Cynthia McFadden, Billy Norwich, Lesley Stahl, Holland Taylor, Bruce Willis, and Renee Zellweger. Tommy Tune and Betty Buckley will pay musical tribute. Representing Liz Smith's family will be her niece, Karen Smith Williamson, and her godson, Spencer Hoge.

The Liz Smith celebration will be open to the public, on a first-come, first-served basis. An entrance line will form in front of the Majestic Theatre, running West on 44th Street, toward 8th Avenue.





