Memoir On the Way from Tony Nominee Andrew Rannells

A memoir is in the works from two-time Tony nominee and GIRLS star Andrew Rannells, according to EW. The site reports that Crown Archetype will publish the work in the spring of 2019. Currently untitled, the book will follow "Rannells' inspiring journey from Omaha, Nebraska, to Broadway and beyond. It'll feature his trademark wit, in an alternately candid and moving account of growing up gay in the Midwest and struggling through the hellish experiences of dinner theater and embarrassing auditions."



In a statement, the FALSETTOS' star shared, "This is by far the most personal project I have ever worked on. Being an author has always been a dream of mine and I am incredibly honored to be given this opportunity. I am excited to share these stories and I will try my absolute best not to embarrass my family. Too badly."



Matt Inman, the Crown Archetype senior editor who acquired the book, describes the talented actor as "a true quadruple threat, possessing a writing talent that matches his well-established skill as an actor, singer, and performer. His story will resonate with anyone who has chased a dream against all odds, and at times, all reason. But it is his insight into the ways we shape our lives and identities in our 20s - the pasts we leave behind, the new homes we make, the makeshift families we create, and the passions we won't let anyone extinguish - that will linger with readers long after this book ends."



Rannells made his Broadway debut in HAIRSPRAY, but is best known to theater fans for his Tony nominated turn as Elder Price in Broadway's THE BOOK OF MORMON. Other Broadway credits include the role of King George III in HAMILTON, Hedwig in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, and most recently Whizzer in the 2016 revival of FALSETTOS. On TV, he is well known for playing Lena Dunham's character's ex-boyfriend and BFF Elijah Krantz on GIRLS. Next up, Rannells will star in the Amazon series THE ROMANOFFS and will make a guest appearance on NBC's WILL & GRACE.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles