Melissa Errico, Marc Shaiman and More to be Featured in Music Conservatory Of Westchester's Virtual Concert
The Music Conservatory of Westchester will present the third installment of Keep the Music Playing: A Virtual Concert for the Community to be streamed online on Friday, May 22 at 12pm. A performance by Tony Award-nominated singer-actress Melissa Errico will be featured in the upcoming concert.
More than 100 students, faculty members, alumni, and friends of the organization are participating with musical performances filmed from their homes. Audiences can expect a showcase of a variety of genres and instruments. Due to the outpouring of music and support, the Conservatory decided to present this musical event as a series with unique concerts on May 8 and May 15.
Tony Award-winning composer & lyricist Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns) and WQXR radio broadcaster Elliott Forrest also contributed their own videos for the concert series.
"Music has always been a source of inspiration, joy and comfort in all types of circumstances," Executive Director Jean Newton says. "It is especially important in times of crisis. Music brings people together, and in today's world we're so lucky to have the capacity to do this even if we can't all be in the same room."
As a nonprofit music school in White Plains, NY, the Music Conservatory of Westchester is dedicated to its mission to provide the extraordinary benefits of music to all in our community. The school's signature mission-based programs include a Scholarship Program for financially-deserving students to pursue their musical dreams, Music Therapy Program for children and adults with disabilities, and Healing Our Heroes music therapy program for U.S. military veterans. More than 3,000 students from the greater Westchester County region are served by the Music Conservatory of Westchester each year.
Links to watch all of the concerts are available at https://musicconservatory.org/community/. The free, upcoming concert on Friday, May 22 will premiere on Facebook and YouTube at 12pm.
